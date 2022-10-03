Allkem - Retirement of Deputy Chair, Mr Rob Hubbard

Allkem Limited

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: “Allkem,” the “Company”) advises Deputy Chair, Mr Rob Hubbard will retire from the Board effective 3 October 2022.



Mr Hubbard was appointed as a Director of Allkem Limited (“formerly Orocobre”) in November 2012 and was appointed as Chair in July 2016. Following the merger with Galaxy Resources Limited (“Galaxy”) in 2021, Mr Hubbard assumed the role of Deputy Chair.

Mr Hubbard has been a key member of the Board and has provided invaluable stability, guidance and leadership over his tenure. Since his appointment as a director of the Company the market capitalisation of Allkem has increased from ~A$180 million to over A$10 billion recently. Together with Martin Rowley, as Chairman of Galaxy, Rob was pivotal to the transformational merger which created Allkem, a business which now has an envied global portfolio of production and development assets.

“I am proud to have been involved in the Allkem journey over my ten years on the Board. The last decade has seen many years of growth and wealth creation for our shareholders. It has given me great pleasure to be involved in a company that has not only provided a material increase in shareholder value but also embraced sustainability as a keystone of its strategy and shared value for all stakeholders. Building a company with the global ambitions of Allkem is a relay not a marathon and I am confident we are in the best of hands with my Board colleagues and Martin Perez de Solay’s leadership,” Mr Hubbard said.

Allkem Chairman Martin Rowley commented, “I would like to personally thank Rob for his contribution to the success of the Company over the decade he has been involved. When we first spoke in early 2021 both of us saw the huge potential of a merger of Orocobre and Galaxy but it took Rob’s guidance and diplomacy as Chair of Orocobre to ensure the successful outcome. Sitting on the Board of Allkem together we have developed a very strong relationship with Rob providing invaluable support to me and the Board in his role as Deputy Chair. I am proud to call him a friend and I wish him and his family the very best in his life after Allkem.”

CEO and Managing Director, Martin Perez de Solay said, “It has been a pleasure to work with Rob who has made a significant contribution to the Company across many areas of the Company.

“Rob has been a driving force in the development of sustainability practices and reporting and has been instrumental in the improvement of governance systems throughout the business. He leaves the company in a very strong position and well placed for the planned development and growth of its world class asset portfolio. I sincerely thank Rob for his astute guidance and enduring support and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.



