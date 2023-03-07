Allocation of NKT shares to Executives
Company Announcement
7 March 2023
Announcement No. 8
Allocation of NKT shares to Executives
According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 NKT announces to have received notification regarding NKT A/S President and CEO Alexander Kara and NKT A/S CFO Line Andrea Fandrup’s allocation of NKT shares as per attached files.
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2982 0022
Attachments