Company Announcement

7 March 2023
Announcement No. 8

Allocation of NKT shares to Executives

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 NKT announces to have received notification regarding NKT A/S President and CEO Alexander Kara and NKT A/S CFO Line Andrea Fandrup’s allocation of NKT shares as per attached files.

Contact

Investor Relations:         Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654

Press:                              Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2982 0022

