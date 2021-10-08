U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,399.65
    -0.11 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,782.28
    +27.34 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,623.32
    -30.69 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.87
    -11.23 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.09
    +0.79 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    +0.0390 (+2.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.1590
    +0.5430 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,417.02
    +343.99 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.29
    +15.69 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Allocations Acquires Lumen Advisory & Finance in $2.5m Deal

·3 min read

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allocations, the world's fastest and most powerful private equity and venture capital platform, announced today the acquisition of Salt Lake City-based Lumen Advisory and Finance. The deal, valued at $2.5m in cash and stock, brings Lumen's accounting automation acumen into Allocations' expanding suite of accessible private equity capabilities.

Allocations acquires Lumen
Allocations acquires Lumen

Allocations is building private equity 2.0 - shifting the reins of control from big VC to angel investors. The company has built an end-to-end platform for private equity products (SPVs, funds and soon M&A, SPACs and family offices), disrupting the $2.9 trillion US private equity market, and has processed over $280m in deal volume since 2019.

Founded in 2012, Lumen represents a success for Utah's burgeoning technology scene as a forward-looking, tech-first company that values communication, transparency, and simplicity in its approach to accounting and tax services. Its vision aligns neatly with that of Allocations, which is dedicated to demystifying and democratizing access to private equity. Lumen has been developing the "infinity engine," a tech-enabled accounting and tax system built specifically for funds and SPVs of all sizes, which will continue to be deployed under Allocations' aegis.

The two companies aligned on creating an engineering-focused approach to private equity deals, eliminating complexity, and increasing standardization and overall process speed.

"Our reason for being has been to decrease the time, cost, and barriers to entry that the private equity industry has hidden behind for its entire existence, and Lumen fits beautifully into that picture," said Kingsley Advani, Founder and CEO of Allocations. "Lumen has the mindset, the experience, and the technology to be a natural addition to our suite of capabilities. Their growth-oriented focus on making things simple, standard, and automated are exactly what will accelerate access to the industry going forward."

"We're thrilled to be joining a company that's so closely aligned with our vision and values," said Nicholas Bird, CPA, Founder and President of Lumen Advisory & Finance. "Since we started Lumen in 2012, our mission has been to design our tech and processes to make accessibility, transparency, and scalability as key metrics for success. Allocations does exactly what we were doing on the finance and tax side, but with a wider purview of capabilities."

Bird will join Allocations as Chief Financial Officer.

About Allocations

  • Allocations is a US-based fintech company that is building tools for economic freedom. Allocations enables investors to create private equity deals with a 1-click experience - starting with SPVs & Funds.

  • The company is disrupting the $2.9 trillion p.a. USA private equity & venture capital market, building tools for the long-tail of investors. Allocations believes everyone should have access to low-cost, simple and high speed private equity tools.

  • In 2019, Kingsley Advani founded Allocations, with a vision to create more economic freedom for every person. He built a world-class team to build an end-to-end private equity platform designed for simplicity, transparency and high speed - the fastest SPV on the platform was set up in less than 3 hours!

  • Today, Allocations has reached $250m+ in transaction volume with 600+ private funds on the platform in less than 2 years.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allocations-acquires-lumen-advisory--finance-in-2-5m-deal-301396276.html

SOURCE Allocations

Recommended Stories

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 10.4% Last Month

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 10.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite index ended the month down roughly 5.3%, and CRISPR Therapeutics was caught up in the sell-off. As a broader biotechnology category, gene-editing still boasts huge promise, but it's not surprising that CRISPR stock has lost ground amid recent market volatility.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • TSMC reports record sales, Sundial acquiring Alcanna, JPM upgrades Oatly stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including TSM & OTLY.&nbsp;

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s (NYSE:PAGS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 23% over the past month, it is easy to disregard PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS). However, stock...

  • Why Ford Stock Popped Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) got a lot of press for its investor day yesterday, but it is Ford's (NYSE: F) stock that is leading the way today, climbing as much as 5.9%. Yesterday, CNBC reported that GM told investors it was heading full bore into the world of electric vehicles, and with a recurring revenue strategy, it expects it to double annual sales by 2030. Ford announced last week that it is investing more than $11 billion to build an EV and battery manufacturing "mega campus" in Tennessee, as well as two other battery plants in Kentucky, along with Korean partner SK Innovation.

  • Market Sell-Off: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Market jitters present a potential opportunity to get in on high-growth stocks like Facebook and Nvidia.

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

    It's easy to become distracted by the noise surrounding Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) right now. Others are concerned about the possibility that Intel will recapture market share from Nvidia in the gaming market. Nvidia's long-term growth prospects remain outstanding.

  • Cathie Wood Stock Portfolio: 10 Newest Stock Picks This Year

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood stock portfolio: 10 newest stock picks this year. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Stock Portfolio: 5 Newest Stock Picks This Year. Cathie Wood is a well-known star stock picker who manages disruptive innovation-focused portfolios through her ETFs. […]

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil prices have staged an epic comeback. Oil prices could have further to run, given rebounding demand and the slow return of supply. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is leading the way, which is why it's my top oil stock to buy right now.

  • SunPower Making Seismic Strategy Shift Again

    SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) has gone through a number of major strategic changes over the last five years, and announced another notable move on Tuesday. The company is acquiring Blue Raven Solar for $165 million, scooping up a residential solar installer to bolster its position in the Northeast and bring installation services in-house. The commercial and industrial business may also be on the chopping block for SunPower, which could mean a sale or some other "alternative".

  • Great Panther Reports Third Quarter 2021 Production Results and Provides Operational Update

    Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, reports production results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from its three wholly-owned mines: Tucano in Brazil, and Topia and the Guanajuato Mine Complex ("GMC") in Mexico.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • Tata regains control of troubled Air India with $2.4 billion bid

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Tata Sons will resume control of Air India after bidding $2.4 billion, including equity and debt, the government said on Friday, marking the end of years of struggle to privatise the financially troubled airline. A successful sale of the loss-making national flag carrier will be a major victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it had cost tax payers an average of nearly $3 million a day for the past decade. It would also bode well for planned stake sales in a slew of state-run firms to bolster government coffers and make India a fully market-driven economy.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Tesla HQ moves to Texas, General Motors details ambitious EV revenue projections

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the latest news in the automotive industry, including Tesla announcing moving its headquarters from California to Texas during its shareholder meeting, plus General Motors lays out plans to focus on electric vehicles and generate billions in revenue by 2030.