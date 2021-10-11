U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,323.75
    -27.25 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,177.00
    -199.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,604.25
    -96.25 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.30
    -15.20 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.30
    -0.22 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.30
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1555
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    20.00
    +1.23 (+6.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3930
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,990.86
    +1,528.79 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,337.96
    -3.89 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,247.06
    -251.14 (-0.88%)
     

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Portnoy Law
·2 min read
In this article:
Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ("Therapeutics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALLO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation concerns whether Allogene and certain of its directors and/or officers have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. Post-market, Allogene issued a press release on October 7, 2021 reporting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had placed a hold on Allogene’s clinical trials of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. It was stated in this press release that the clinical hold “follows the Company’s notification to the FDA of a chromosomal abnormality in an ALPHA2 study patient which was detected in a bone marrow biopsy undertaken to assess pancytopenia (low blood counts)” and that “[a] n investigation is underway to further characterize the observed abnormality, including any clinical relevance, evidence of clonal expansion, or potential relationship to gene editing. On October 8, 2021 Allogene’s stock price dropped sharply on this news during intraday trading, damaging investors.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising



