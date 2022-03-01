Allogene Therapeutics Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.

Comprehensive Report Highlights Efforts to Advance Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Sustainable Business Practices, and Corporate Governance

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer, today published its first ESG report. The report details the Company’s commitment to corporate integrity and sustainable business operations and highlights its priorities: employees, the environment, and importantly, patients, and increasing their access to potential life-saving products.

“Leadership comes in many forms, and our Allogene community recognizes that as we work to deliver to patients the first AlloCAR T products for cancer, we can also positively impact employees and the environment by operating with integrity and focus on social responsibility,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Allogene. “We are proud of the progress we have made in the first four years since our inception and excited by the opportunity to do even more by working together. Our first ESG report symbolizes our shared commitment to sustainable growth as we lead the field of cell therapy.”

The full ESG report is available on the Culture page and the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Highlights of the ESG report describe Allogene’s commitment to:

Improving Access to CAR T Therapy: Allogeneic CAR T has the potential to treat dramatically more patients, across more cancer types and at earlier stages, faster and with greater convenience than autologous CAR T therapies.

Creating a Diverse and Inclusive Workplace: The Company is proud of the diversity of its workforce and strives to enable opportunity for underrepresented minorities. In 2020, the Company established a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) Committee and policy, formalizing its commitment to DEI initiatives. Recruitment efforts are designed to attract candidates from underrepresented groups and the Company has implemented interview practices to safeguard against potential unconscious bias.

Fostering a One Allogene Culture: In 2021, the Company launched One Allogene, an initiative that defines its culture and the core behaviors that will help drive development of AlloCAR T products for patients in need. One Allogene permeates throughout the Company, including through DEI initiatives, employee orientation and education, manager training, performance reviews, peer recognition, career development and wellness programs.

Prioritizing Environmental Sustainability: The Company has several ongoing efforts to protect the environment, including utilizing renewable energy sources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Company’s state-of-the-art cell manufacturing facility, Cell Forge 1, was designed and constructed to be energy efficient and uses 100% carbon-free, renewable energy. Cell Forge 1 is expected to earn LEED Gold certification in design and operation in 2022.

Pursuing the Highest Ethical Standards: In December 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, approved an amendment to the Committee’s charter for oversight of ESG matters. The Committee also has responsibility for reporting to the Board on ESG matters.



About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

