Alloggio Group Limited (ASX:ALO) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

There wouldn't be many who think Alloggio Group Limited's (ASX:ALO) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.3x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Hospitality industry in Australia is similar at about 1.7x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Alloggio Group's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Alloggio Group as its revenue has been rising very briskly. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to taper off, which has kept the P/S from rising. Those who are bullish on Alloggio Group will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Alloggio Group?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Alloggio Group's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 120%. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 17%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

In light of this, it's curious that Alloggio Group's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Alloggio Group currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. It'd be fair to assume that potential risks the company faces could be the contributing factor to the lower than expected P/S. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to see the likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

Having said that, be aware Alloggio Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit concerning.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

