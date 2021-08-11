U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

AlloSource Launches AlloMend Ultra-Thick Acellular Dermal Matrix

·2 min read

New allograft is the thickest in the AlloMend product line to support demanding soft tissue applications

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the largest allograft providers in the U.S. creating innovative cellular and tissue products to help surgeons heal their patients, today announced the launch of AlloMend® Ultra-Thick Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM), the newest addition to the AlloMend product line.

AlloSource introduces new AlloMend Ultra-Thick Acellular Dermal Matrix allograft

AlloMend Ultra-Thick ADM is the company's thickest dermal graft. Available in 3.0 to 4.0mm thickness, AlloMend Ultra-Thick ADM comes in multiple sizes and is created using innovative processing techniques to ensure each allograft's thickness is consistent throughout the entire graft. The product was designed for use in the repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate tissue required in demanding procedures, such as superior capsule reconstruction (SCR). These types of procedures require high suture retention and ultimate tensile strength and AlloMend Ultra-Thick meets those requirements.1

"Our AlloMend line has been one of AlloSource's cornerstone products for years and we are proud to build on that legacy with our thickest version to date," said Ralph Diaz, AlloSource Vice President of Sales. "Our customers asked for a graft that could be used in more demanding soft tissue procedures and we believe AlloMend Ultra-Thick will meet that need."

AlloMend Ultra-Thick ADM and the entire AlloMend product line is processed with AlloSource's proprietary DermaTrue™ Decellularization Process to remove cellular debris (including DNA, RNA, proteins and antigens) rendering the tissue acellular. In addition, it is sterilized with e-beam technology to a sterility assurance level (SAL) of 10-6 to minimize infection risk, while avoiding damage to the allograft tissue.

For more information on AlloMend Ultra-Thick ADM, as well as the other shapes and sizes within the product line, visit AlloSource at booth 1309 at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons annual meeting in San Diego, California August 31 - September 3, or visit allosource.org/products.

About AlloSource
Founded in 1994, AlloSource is a nonprofit leader in providing allografts that maximize tissue donation to help surgeons heal their patients. The company has grown into one of the largest tissue networks in the country creating more than 200 types of precise bone, skin, soft-tissue and custom-machined allografts for use in an array of life-saving and life-enhancing medical procedures. As a world leader in cell-based products, cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

i Data on file

Media Contact
Cindy Mason
AlloSource
720. 873. 4744
cmason@allosource.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allosource-launches-allomend-ultra-thick-acellular-dermal-matrix-301353477.html

SOURCE AlloSource

    The California Trucking Association has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review its case against imposing AB5 on the state's trucking sector. It's a last-ditch effort to keep in place a stay that is blocking imposition on the law governing the definition of independent contractors in the state. The last two rounds in the courts did not go well for the CTA. In April, the injunction that kept AB5 from being implemented was overturned by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.