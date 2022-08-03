U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

Allot to Release Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on August 16, 2022

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 results, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 8:30AM ET (1:30PM UK, 3:30PM Israel). The unaudited financial results of the quarter will be published prior to the commencement of the conference call.‎

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US:  1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0609

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Allot website at http://investors.allot.com/.

The webcast will also be archived on the website following the conference call.

 

 

About Allot

 

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

CONTACT: Seth Greenberg Allot +972 549222294 sgreenberg@allot.com Ehud Helft / Kenny Green Allot Investor Relations +1 212 378 8040 allot@ekgir.com


