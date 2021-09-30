U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,367.86
    +8.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,358.93
    -31.79 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,588.88
    +76.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.96
    +3.65 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.90
    -0.93 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.80
    +25.90 (+1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    +0.41 (+1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1589
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    -0.0050 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3484
    +0.0057 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.7400
    -0.2190 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,113.35
    +863.04 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.91
    -14.54 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.95
    -20.21 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: 362,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Weekly claims rise from a week ago and missed expectations of 330,000

Alloy raises $100M at a $1.35B valuation to help banks and fintechs fight fraud with its API-based platform

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Alloy, which has built an identity operating system for banks and fintechs, announced Thursday that it has raised $100 million at a $1.35 billion valuation.

Lightspeed Venture Partners led the Series C round, which comes just over one year after New York-based Alloy raised $40 million in a Series B financing. Existing backers Canapi Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Avid Ventures and Felicis Ventures all put money in the latest round, bringing Alloy’s total raised to over $150 million since its 2015 inception.

Alloy was founded primarily to fix a “broken” onboarding process that has historically involved manual review when people applied for bank accounts online. Put simply, the startup’s initial mission was to help banks and fintechs make better identity and risk decisions using its single API service and SaaS platform.

Over the last year, Alloy has evolved that platform to not only automate onboarding identity decisions but to also automate transaction monitoring and soon, credit underwriting. Also over the past 12 months, the company has seen its annual recurring revenue (ARR) triple and number of customers double, according to Alloy CFO Kiran Hebbar. Today, the company has more than 200 clients, including Ally Bank, HMBradley, Brex, Marqeta, Gemini, Ramp and Evolve Bank & Trust -- up from 90 at this time last year.

Alloy connects its users to data from 120 identity providers, and then uses that data to help financial institutions avoid fraud during initial customer onboarding and when conducting ongoing transactions. Questions it aims to answer for banks and fintechs include: “Is this a real person? Will they defraud us?”

And it does it by giving them a way to create instant decisioning systems that are customized to their needs from a regulatory compliance and risk perspective.

“It’s really hard for fintech companies and banks to deploy products that are both safe for them, meaning they won’t take on a bunch of fraud or compliance losses, but also seamless for their users,” said CEO and co-founder Tommy Nicholas.

What has historically ended up happening is that financial institutions’ efforts to mitigate risk have resulted in less than ideal user experiences.

“Our entire mission is to make that go away and have risk be something you can just install and put into the background to solve all the problems of users who can take money from you,” Nicholas told TechCrunch. “And we’ve gotten really good at helping them automate and optimize those processes. We're basically asking people to take the most important processes that they run and put those into one central system.”

As more companies become fintechs, or rather embed things like payments into their platforms (e-commerce companies are a prime example), Alloy has seen an increase in the number of companies that could take advantage of what it does, according to Nicholas.

Also, as mentioned above, the company has now expanded into transactional monitoring, with plans to launch a product focused on credit underwriting later this year.

Image Credits: Alloy

The startup plans to use its new capital mainly toward building out “continuously evolving” customer identity profiles that can be used to prevent fraud and minimize risk. Down the line, Alloy plans to incorporate “richer data and risk signals” with the mission of giving banks and fintechs a 360-degree view of their customers. It also, simply, wants to improve the developer experience.

“We want to make building a fintech product as easy as building an e-commerce product,” Nicholas said. Identity and its associated risk isn’t something businesses should be figuring out, it should just be something they install. As Alloy grows...we can not only help make risk easier to understand, but also further industry innovation by making fintech products easier to build.”

Justin Overdorff, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, first invested in Alloy as an angel in its Series A round of funding in 2019.

“When that round happened, I acutely had firsthand knowledge and experience of this problem at Stripe, going through the process of cobbling together sources of data for many years,” he recalls.

The process, he said, was “very, very challenging.”

“You want to say yes to as many of the best customers as possible,” Overdorff said, “but you don’t want false positives or to turn away good customers, because every good customer you turn away, that's revenue that’s lost.”

That experience made him “intrigued” by what Alloy was building.

“For me the exciting thing is that revenue is growing rapidly, the company is growing rapidly,” he told TechCrunch. “I think the big picture here is that the opportunity is just quite large. There's a proliferation of the number of financial service companies, both big and small, and even to some extent some software companies, that are embedding financial services in their products….And every single one of those companies is going to need to onboard customers and go through that KYC (Know Your Customer), AML (Anti-money laundering) onboarding process initially."

Recommended Stories

  • NFL betting: Two-thirds of bettors like Cincinnati to cover on Thursday Night Football

    Cincinnati is now a 7.5-point favorite at home against the Jaguars.

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • Why Suze Orman says now is the time to sell your car

    There’s never been a better time to swap your ride for a wealthier future, she says.

  • Lightspeed comments on short seller report

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) today commented on the short seller report published today by Spruce Point Capital Management.

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • Tesla Loses China Fraud Case in Latest Setback in Key Market

    (Bloomberg) -- A Chinese driver has successfully sued Tesla Inc. for fraud over his purchase of a second-hand Model S, adding to a run of setbacks for Elon Musk’s electric-car pioneer in one of its most important markets. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles B

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or Better

    September's been a lousy month for biotech stocks with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index down around 5.7% since the end of August. Rising interest rates are the main cause for concern, but that isn't a good reason to lose faith in this particular industry. You could sit around feeling sad about the September sell-off, or you could take advantage of some bargain stock opportunities.

  • 10 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 dividend growth stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see 5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy. It’s commonly believed that growth stocks don’t pay dividends and income investors who want a steady stream of […]

  • 10 Stocks Better than AMC Entertainment (AMC) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks better than AMC according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Better than AMC According to Hedge Funds. Stocks that offer little in terms of basic fundamentals but have become popular based on interest […]

  • Pfizer FDA authorization for kids vaccine delayed, Evergrande’s $1.5 billion stake sell-off, Ozy Media opens investigation

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Investing in These 2 Top Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    To achieve that goal, many shrewdly turn to the stock market. Investing in stocks allows your money to grow substantially more than, say, in a traditional savings account. Of course, the stock market also comes with risks, but picking the right companies to invest in could help you hit that coveted $1 million mark before you retire.

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy As The FAA Clears It For Flight Again?

    Virgin Galactic can restart its test flight program following a regulatory review that grounded the spacecraft for nearly a month. Is SPCE stock a buy?

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Plunges 29% in Harbinger for Holiday Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. plunged after a slowdown in store traffic and unrelenting supply chain challenges led the home-goods company to cut its forecast, an ominous sign for the retail industry ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Press

  • An Economist Defends His Views on Delaying Social Security and Paying Off Mortgages

    Boston University economics professor Laurence Kotlikoff holds firm to his views on saving for retirement, managing risk, and incurring debt for college.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • 1 Reason the Market Is Not Keen on Peloton Stock

    A onetime market darling in 2020, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock is not getting much love lately. There could be a longer-run structural headwind that is keeping Peloton's stock grounded. Although the company earns subscription revenue, the majority of its sales come from long-lasting exercise machines, and here's why that could put investors on pause.

  • Democrats' retirement plan mandate is 'pretty heavy-handed,' expert says

    Part of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package moving through Congress would make workplace retirement savings plans mandatory.

  • 3 Winning Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Here's why they chose Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Zhiyuan Sun (Moderna): In my view, now's the time for investors who missed out on Moderna's spectacular gain over the past year to get into the stock.