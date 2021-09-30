U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,360.50
    +10.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,341.00
    +76.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,787.50
    +47.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.30
    +8.40 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.61
    -1.22 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.40
    +15.50 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.27 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5480
    +0.0070 (+0.45%)
     

  • Vix

    21.92
    -1.33 (-5.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3480
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.7990
    -0.1600 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,535.90
    +1,477.18 (+3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,078.19
    +30.55 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.92
    +2.76 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: 362,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Weekly claims rise from a week ago and missed expectations of 330,000

Alloy Secures $100M In Series C Funding Led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Bringing Valuation to $1.35B

·4 min read

Series C is Earmarked to Expand Alloy's Product Offerings, Bringing Full Customer Identity Profile to Fruition

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy, the leading identity decisioning platform for banks and fintech companies, today announced it has raised $100 million in Series C funding. Lightspeed Venture Partners' Justin Overdorff led the round with participation from existing investors Canapi Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Avid Ventures and Felicis Ventures, bringing the company's valuation to $1.35 billion and the total amount raised to over $150 million.

(PRNewsfoto/Alloy)
(PRNewsfoto/Alloy)

The new round of financing will be used primarily to further expand Alloy's product offerings to help fintech companies and banks combat fraud by building out a continuously evolving identity profile throughout a customer's lifecycle. Over the last year, what began as a platform used to automate onboarding identity decisions has grown to also include transaction monitoring. With this extended capability, Alloy's API-based platform has started on the journey to creating customer identity profiles that can be used to prevent fraud and minimize risk; future product expansions will incorporate richer data and risk signals to give financial institutions a full, 360-degree picture of their customers.

"We want to make building a fintech product as easy as building an ecommerce product, and we're thrilled to have Lightspeed on board to help us do that," said co-founder and CEO Tommy Nicholas. "Identity and its associated risk isn't something businesses should be figuring out, it should just be something they install. As Alloy grows into a multi-product platform for the full customer identity lifecycle, we can not only help make risk easier to understand, but also further industry innovation by making fintech products easier to build."

Improving the developer experience is a significant priority for the Alloy team, especially when it comes to bringing new products to market. By having risk and identity all in one, easy-to-use place, it will enable developer and product teams to use these tools to their full potential. Alloy's platform brings the many pieces of digital identity into a centralized platform, working across more than 120 data sources to enable customers to make better decisions and take a closer look at the full picture of their customers.

"We're thrilled to put our support behind the Alloy team as their product and mission fits squarely within our thesis that the proliferation of fintech, financial services, and embedded fintech companies is driving increasing demand for tools like Alloy," said Justin Overdorff, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. "Alloy takes the risk off their client's plate while maintaining operational efficiency throughout the customer lifecycle, making Alloy a crucial piece of the fintech infrastructure stack."

The funds will also be used for investments into the Alloy team, expanding all functions of the business to increase output and specialization in a complex industry. In less than a year, Alloy has seen revenue more than triple and headcount increase by 140%. The company currently services over 200 clients including Ally Bank, HMBradley, Gemini, Ramp and Evolve Bank & Trust.

When asked why they decided to use Alloy in a recent case study, Jacob Wallenberg, Risk Operations at Ramp said "If you were only worried about risk, you wouldn't be giving anyone a card. So the question becomes, what return do we get for the additional risk? Alloy automates part of our underwriting process so our Risk Operations team can spend their time figuring out this tradeoff between risk and return."

To learn more about Alloy, visit Alloy.com.

About Alloy
Alloy is the command center for identity that covers your compliance and fraud-fighting needs. Our dynamic platform connects you to more than 120 data source products to help you verify identities and monitor transactions - giving you a holistic view of each customer from the day they onboard and throughout their time with your organization. From automatic decisions and fewer manual reviews to smooth onboarding, Alloy is how smart banks and fintech companies take a closer look at the whole picture. Learn more at Alloy.com and on Twitter @UseAlloy.

About Lightspeed Venture Partners
Lightspeed is a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in the Enterprise, Consumer, and Health sectors. Since 2000, Lightspeed has backed entrepreneurs and helped build companies of tomorrow, including Snap, Affirm, AppDynamics, OYO, Nutanix, Byju's, and Udaan. Lightspeed and its affiliates currently manage more than $10 Billion across the global Lightspeed platform, with investment professionals and advisors in India, Silicon Valley, Israel, China, Southeast Asia and Europe.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alloy-secures-100m-in-series-c-funding-led-by-lightspeed-venture-partners-bringing-valuation-to-1-35b-301388900.html

SOURCE Alloy

Recommended Stories

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • Lightspeed comments on short seller report

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) today commented on the short seller report published today by Spruce Point Capital Management.

  • What You Need to Know About IBM's $19 Billion Spinoff

    The biggest move made by International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) since CEO Arvind Krishna took the helm last year was the planned spinoff of the managed infrastructure services unit. Here's what IBM investors need to know. IBM shareholders will receive at least 80.1% of Kyndryl's common stock when the spinoff is complete, with IBM retaining the remaining stake.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Pfizer FDA authorization for kids vaccine delayed, Evergrande’s $1.5 billion stake sell-off, Ozy Media opens investigation

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Elon Musk urges government to "do nothing" to regulate crypto

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains Elon Musk's recent comments on crypto regulation and the fallout from China's most recent crypto crackdown.&nbsp;

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy As The FAA Clears It For Flight Again?

    Virgin Galactic can restart its test flight program following a regulatory review that grounded the spacecraft for nearly a month. Is SPCE stock a buy?

  • Facebook, Alphabet and Twitter are among the worst internet stocks for investors right now. These are the best, says Citi.

    Internet stocks will remain "one of the more attractive options in global portfolio allocation," says Citigroup. Here are its picks.

  • Democrats' retirement plan mandate is 'pretty heavy-handed,' expert says

    Part of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package moving through Congress would make workplace retirement savings plans mandatory.

  • My mom, 76, is in assisted living and owns a rental home. How can we use it to fund her long-term care — and reduce capital gains?

    'I'm wondering if there's something we can do now to reduce the capital gains on the house later if she does outlive her savings.'

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Sales Miss Analyst Estimates; Shares Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. tumbled as much as 21% in premarket trading after reporting second-quarter sales that missed expectations and reducing its full-year outlook, with the delta Covid-19 variant eroding the home-goods retailer’s store traffic. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pre

  • An Economist Defends His Views on Delaying Social Security and Paying Off Mortgages

    Boston University economics professor Laurence Kotlikoff holds firm to his views on saving for retirement, managing risk, and incurring debt for college.

  • Will GameStop Get Another Boost From the Robinhood Lawsuit?

    Revelations of alleged internal Robinhood communications add another layer of complication to the picture.

  • The Top 50 Robinhood Stocks in October

    Although not all investors are fans of a wildly vacillating market, this volatility is precisely what's encouraged millions of new retail investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. After ending June 2020 with 9.8 million funded accounts, Robinhood had 22.5 million funded accounts as of the end of June 2021. If you're wondering why retail investors have flocked to Robinhood, it looks like a confluence of factors.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of D

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Affirm Holdings Merits Even Higher Sell Stops in Our Latest Analysis

    For his final Executive Decision segment of Wednesday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer checked in with Max Levchin, co-founder and CEO of Affirm Holdings , an online payments company. When asked how higher interest rates would affect his company, Levchin said that as rates go up, things actually get better for Affirm because its 0% interest offers will only become more appealing to consumers. In this updated daily Japanese candlestick chart of AFRM, below, we can see that prices have been very strong the past two months.

  • Micron and ASML warn of supply chain problems for semiconductors

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the latest supply chain concerns from the top names in semiconductors.&nbsp;