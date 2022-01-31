U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,413.75
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,454.00
    -141.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,470.50
    +37.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,951.40
    -14.20 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.50
    +0.68 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    +10.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1199
    +0.0047 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8020
    +0.0200 (+1.12%)
     

  • Vix

    28.45
    -2.04 (-6.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3444
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3080
    +0.1180 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,266.58
    -735.53 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.25
    +12.80 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.86
    +7.79 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

AllSpice thinks hardware developers lack their own ‘GitHub,’ so it is building one

Christine Hall
·4 min read

AllSpice, a collaborative hub designed for hardware development, came out of private beta on a mission to build a DevOps ecosystem inspired by GitHub.

Founders Valentina Ratner (formerly Toll Villagra) and Kyle Dumont met at Harvard while both were getting a joint engineering master’s and MBA in 2019. They bonded over frustrations at their respective jobs in what seemed like a hardware industry left behind to rely on PDFs and email to get things done versus software development.

“It felt like the software industry was off and running with good developer tools with strong collaboration and strong automation,” Dumont told TechCrunch. “When I met Valentina, we started brainstorming how we could fix the space and what kind of impact we could have on the size of the market.”

There are many tasks still being performed manually, with engineers spending a good chunk of time on paperwork and spreadsheets, so the idea behind the company was to get engineers back to spending the majority of their time designing and building hardware products, Ratner said.

From surviving to thriving as a hardware startup

AllSpice
AllSpice

AllSpice's design review function. Image Credits: AllSpice

Remote work and the recent chip shortage are driving AllSpice and other companies to think a “GitHub for hardware” is in order. Wikifactory, which is building a collaboration tool enabling someone to build almost anything remotely, announced $3 million in funding at the end of 2020. Flux, which raised $12 million last October, is developing a browser-based hardware design tool.

AllSpice’s tool allows engineering-driven people to manage their projects and collaborate with stakeholders within their teams, Dumont said. AllSpice is compatible with tools like GitHub, GitLab and Bitbucket and serves as a home base of sorts for hardware teams to control revisions, reviews and releases from one place.

The company raised a pre-seed round in 2020 and recently closed on a $3.2 million seed round co-led by Bowery Capital and Root Ventures, with participation from Flybridge and angel investors. In total, the company has brought in $3.8 million.

Last year, the company saw “incredible adoption” from people: hundreds of user comments for companies, over 30 projects and hundreds of project repositories made, Ratner said. To keep that momentum going, the new capital will be deployed into new engineering and marketing hires for continuous integration and continuous delivery.

“We take a very developer-driven approach which is something that’s been very established in the software industry for a while, but in hardware, it's still pretty sales heavy,” Ratner said. “Some of the sales practices haven't caught up in the industry yet so we make sure that our product is helpful for the engineer first.”

Ratner and Dumont say AllSpice is tool agnostic and so their plan is to bring on additional CAD tools for integrations so it can appeal to a wide range of companies and help hardware teams react quickly to changes in the environment as more things are digital and asynchronous.

Meanwhile, Loren Straub, general partner at Bowery Capital, said the firm was looking at product-lead growth approaches when she was introduced to AllSpice. What she saw most often had to do with supply chain, manufacturing and automation, which also included hardware.

What attracted Straub to the company was the founders’ combined software and hardware engineering experience and how they had both seen and experienced how challenging and antiquated hardware development was.

“When we went through our diligence process, the frustration levels were like nothing I've ever seen. People even said they tried to force their workflows into some of the software tools because they heard about how creative the experience was, but it didn’t work,” she added. “Valentina and Kyle had a deep understanding of how much better it could be if the right tools were built for hardware,”

"Before becoming a VC, I spent over a decade in hardware engineering,” added Chrissy Meyer, partner at Root Ventures, via email. “The thing that big companies like Apple had in common with startups was that we still did design reviews using screenshots. I’ve seen hardware engineers cobble together software tools like GitHub and JIRA, but those tools are made for code, not CAD. When I first met Valentina and Kyle, I immediately got excited because they were describing the tool I always wish I had."

Despite slowdowns, pandemic accelerates shifts in hardware manufacturing

Recommended Stories

  • Three signs you’re ready to retire

    Some people can’t quite bring themselves to retire, often out of fear of the unknown. If you’re struggling with the decision, look for these 3 signs.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • T-Mobile will fire unvaccinated corporate employees starting April 2nd

    T-Mobile will fire corporate employees who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 2nd.

  • What happens when colleagues know each other’s salaries

    A new academic study found that pay transparency makes wages more equitable and decouples performance from salary.

  • Walmart Wants to Be More Like Target (And to Stop Wasting Your Time)

    The retailer wants to make its stores someplace people actually want to be, you know, like a Target.

  • Occidental Petroleum: Low-Priced Opportunity

    I am bullish on Occidental Petroleum (OXY), as Wall Street analysts are generally bullish on it and the average price target indicates strong upside potential over the next year. Additionally, the business should benefit from macro trends and the valuation multiples look very cheap relative to historical averages. Occidental Petroleum is a company that was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Texas, United States. In the U.S., Chile, and Canada, the company operates as a petrochemical manufac

  • Fission Resource Upgrade Drilling Hits 19.0m @ 18.27% U3O8 in 46.0m @ 8.01% U3O8

    FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from its resource upgrade drill program on the R840W zone of the high-grade Triple R deposit at its' PLS project, in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. A total of 25 holes were completed. All 25 holes hit mineralization, with nineteen intercepting significant intervals of high-grade mineralization. The goal of the resource drilling is to upgrade the majority of the R840W zone to Indicated classific

  • U.S. helps fund California port project as export delays hurt food makers

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Sunday it will help fund a new container yard for agricultural exports at California's Port of Oakland, as the government, ports and food companies scramble to ease costly shipping delays. Ships delivering cargo at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, have also skipped Oakland, a major hub for agricultural exports, to return to Asia more quickly. Oakland's export volume in 2021 declined 8% from the previous year, the port said, hurting shipments of products like nuts, dairy and produce.

  • Fears of food and drink shortages grow as CO2 supply deal ends

    The Government struck a deal in October to keep CO2 supply going to firms, but this is due to expire on Monday.

  • Great Resignation could fuel more withdrawals from retirement accounts

    The pandemic prompted people to dip into retirement savings. The Great Resignation may do the same.

  • Rising geopolitical tension and demand send oil price outlook soaring

    Oil prices will build on a strong start to the year with geopolitical risks to supply complementing a strong demand rebound as fears over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant fade, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. A survey of 43 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $79.16 a barrel this year, the highest projection for 2022 thus far and a notable increase from December's $73.57 consensus. U.S. crude was forecast to average $76.23 in 2022, versus the $71.38 forecast last month.

  • Oil forward curves signal tight market, supporting price rally

    The risk of geopolitical disruption to oil supply at a time of already tight inventories due to the strong post-pandemic recovery has sent the premium commanded by barrels for prompt delivery soaring, suggesting the current price rally has further to run. Under this "backwardated" market structure, the current price is higher than that of later-dated contract months, encouraging traders to release oil from storage and sell it promptly. The six-month spread between Brent for March delivery versus September delivery was $6.75 on Friday, the steepest since 2013.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead Earnings: Alphabet, PayPal, Exxon Mobil, Meta, Qualcomm and Amazon in Focus

    The following is a list of earnings slated for release from January 31 to February 4, along with a few previews.

  • Burger King, Domino’s Pull Back on Value Menus as Costs Rise

    Chains are reducing their menus of discounted items or shrinking portions, hoping it will bring less pushback from consumers than straight price increases.

  • Alabama’s Pension Bought Ford and Broadcom Stock, and Sold GM and Intel

    Retirement Systems of Alabama said it likes Ford’s growth prospects in EV, and sees a “multiyear tailwind” for Broadcom.

  • What to Expect from JPMorgan’s Viva Wallet Acquisition

    JPMorgan (JPM) is America’s largest investment banking stock by market cap. Led by Jamie Dimon, the firm has achieved tremendous success in recent times through offerings in investment banking, trading, loan origination, related consumer products, and more. I am bullish on the stock. Viva Wallet Acquisition JPMorgan has agreed a deal to acquire 49% of a European cloud-based payments company, Viva Wallet. The acquisition reiterates the bank's emphasis on speeding up its payment solutions by expan

  • Career expert: Here's how to launch a side business while still at your 9-to-5 job

    If you’re wondering how to toe the line between pursuing a side hustle and keeping your boss happy, here are some tips.

  • The future of mining cryptocurrency and the electricity consumption challenges

    Cryptocurrency is the financial sector’s ‘Knight in Shining Armour’, introducing millions of people to the great things it comes with – anonymity, adaptability, security among others, with Bitcoin and Ethereum being its two most loved squires.

  • Gay Dating App Grindr Vanishes From China App Store

    (Bloomberg) -- Grindr, a popular gay dating app, has been removed from Apple Inc.’s App Store in China, days after Beijing said it was going to renew its campaign to police online content.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldS&P 500 Futures Fall, Signaling Volatile Day Ahead: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First

  • Citigroup Is Hiring Across Gulf, Awaits Another Record IPO Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is boosting its presence in the Gulf region as it expects activity including initial public offerings to reach a new historic high.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldS&P 500 Futures Fall, Signaling Volatile Day Ahead: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Yea