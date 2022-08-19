U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,231.06
    -52.68 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,726.54
    -272.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,712.17
    -253.17 (-1.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.36
    -43.36 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.35
    -0.15 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.60
    -8.60 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    -0.45 (-2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0050
    -0.0042 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9790
    +0.0990 (+3.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1824
    -0.0109 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7800
    +0.9180 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,377.95
    -1,921.69 (-8.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.14
    -33.47 (-6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.77 (-0.04%)
     

ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES PLAN TO ADOPT TWO HAMILTON LANE-ADVISED LONG-SHORT EQUITY FUNDS

·4 min read

Allspring's Systematic Edge Investment Team to Continue Managing These Strategies Offering Continuity to Shareholders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments, a leading independent asset manager with more than US$476 billion in assets under management*, today announced that the boards of trustees of the Investment Managers Series Trust (IMST) and the Allspring Funds Trust have approved the reorganizations of the 361 Global Long/Short Equity Fund and the 361 Domestic Long/Short Equity Fund, both of which are advised by Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C., into newly organized series of the Allspring Funds Trust. Allspring's Systematic Edge investment team, led by Portfolio Manager Harin de Silva, CFA, Ph.D., has managed each 361 fund since inception and will continue to manage the strategies following the proposed reorganizations. Allspring Funds Management, LLC is expected to serve as the primary investment manager to the reorganized funds.

Logo for Allspring Global Investments (PRNewsfoto/Allspring Global Investments)
Logo for Allspring Global Investments (PRNewsfoto/Allspring Global Investments)

Each proposed reorganization requires the approval of the respective 361 fund's shareholders. If approved by fund shareholders, the 361 Global Long/Short Equity Fund would reorganize into a new fund named Allspring Global Long/Short Equity Fund, and the 361 Domestic Long/Short Equity Fund would reorganize into a new fund named Allspring U.S. Long/Short Equity Fund.

Allspring's Systematic Edge investment team has managed the 361 funds' strategies from inception in 2009 as Analytic Investors, LLC and currently manage $26.6 billion in AUM across all strategies as of June 30, 2022. Both strategies are managed by going long securities with attractive factor exposures and shorting high beta securities with unattractive factor exposures in their respective markets. The funds' strategies normally maintain a consistent long/short ratio of 100% long, 30% short. The process is quantitative in nature and model driven.

It is expected that each of the newly organized Allspring Funds will have substantially similar investment objectives, investment strategies and risk profiles, offering similar share classes and fee structures as the current 361 funds.

"We are delighted to begin the journey to bring our long/short equity strategies to the Allspring Funds complex," said Harin de Silva, Portfolio Manager for the Systematic Edge investment team. "We have sub-advised these funds since their inception and have a high level of conviction in the underlying investment thesis. 361 has been a tremendous distribution partner and now we look forward to Allspring being the long-term home for these funds."

Josh Vail, Managing Director at Hamilton Lane, said, "Allspring's Systematic Edge investment team has been a terrific partner and an incredible steward of capital for the shareholders of the 361 Long/Short Equity Funds. We are pleased that, pending shareholder approval, the Funds will move permanently and fully to the Allspring Funds complex, and believe strongly that this is the best outcome for shareholders."

John Kenney, Head of Strategic Initiatives at Allspring, stated, "We are thankful to Hamilton Lane for their continued partnership, and the great care they have taken, since 2014, of the shareholders in these funds. If approved by 361 fund shareholders, we expect a seamless fund adoption process and are excited to transition these funds to Allspring and our growing client base."

If approved by shareholders of the current 361 funds, after the reorganizations are completed the funds will be offered as part of Allspring's growing product offerings via our industry-wide distribution platform.

To learn more about Allspring and our mission to elevate investing, please visit
www.allspringglobal.com.

About Allspring Global Investments 

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management company with more than US$476 billion in assets under management*, offices around the world and investment teams supported by 450 investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes.

*As of 30 June 2022, AUM includes US$93 billion from Galliard Capital Management, an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring trade name/GIPS company.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

All investing involves risks, including the possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful. Investments fluctuate with changes in market and economic conditions and in different environments due to numerous factors, some of which may be unpredictable. Each asset class has its own risk and return characteristics.

Allspring Global Investments™ is the trade name for the asset management firms of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. These firms include but are not limited to Allspring Global Investments, LLC, and Allspring Funds Management, LLC. Certain products managed by Allspring entities are distributed by Allspring Funds Distributor, LLC (a broker-dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC).

This material is for general informational and educational purposes only and is NOT intended to provide investment advice or a recommendation of any kind—including a recommendation for any specific investment, strategy, or plan.

PAR-0822-00838

© 2022 Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allspring-global-investments-announces-plan-to-adopt-two-hamilton-lane-advised-long-short-equity-funds-301609330.html

SOURCE Allspring Global Investments

Recommended Stories

  • One Year Later: T-Mobile's Hometown Techover Champ Celebrates $3 Million Makeover With Florida Georgia Line

    T-Mobile has officially painted the town of Woodstock, Illinois magenta.

  • MSG Entertainment suffers from ‘the Dolan discount,’ analyst says

    Boyar Value Group principal Jonathan Boyar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the spinoff of Madison Square Gardens Entertainment and what it means for shareholders.

  • It Doesn't Matter If They're Wrong, Central Bankers Set Guidance for Crypto, Too

    On Thursday, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said he is leaning toward voting for a 75 basis point rate hike when the Federal Open Market Committee next meets in September. Meanwhile, Germany posted a shockingly high inflation report Friday morning. Central bankers call this “forward guidance.”

  • Warren Buffett is Buying the Dip on These 5 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks that Warren Buffett is buying on the dip. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett is Buying the Dip on These 3 Stocks. Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett went on a buying spree despite the turmoil in the global equity markets. In […]

  • Why StoneCo Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), a cloud-based technology platform, plummeted Friday morning after the company reported its second-quarter results, which disappointed investors, and announced yet another shift to its management team. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of 0.25 Brazilian reals (equivalent to $0.05), which was an increase from a loss of 0.48 reals in the year-ago quarter, but was below Wall Street's consensus estimate of about 0.57 reals, or $0.11 per share. StoneCo's revenue in the quarter was 2.3 billion reals (about $442 million), 5% higher than the company's guidance, and up 275% from the year-ago quarter.

  • Retail traders angry at meme lord Ryan Cohen for dumping BBBY stock

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung and Brian Sozzi discuss why retail traders are angry at activist investor Ryan Cohen for selling his remaining stake in BBBY stock.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    For investors looking to maximize their wealth by the time they retire, the following pair of beaten-down businesses that possess strong growth capabilities are a worthwhile place to start. Freelance marketplace operator Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) was a pandemic-lockdown superstar. Although Fiverr's stock price is down 65% in 2022 and off 82% from its all-time high, the freelance shop is still growing, albeit at a slower rate as SMBs became more cautious due to rampant inflation and rising energy costs and interest rates.

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • Why Shares of Coinbase, Marathon Digital Holdings, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Are Falling Today

    Cryptocurrencies and most crypto stocks nose-dived this morning, as investors assessed the macro outlook and tried to figure out how hawkish the Federal Reserve will be. Over the past 24 hours, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), traded 8.6% lower and for below $21,400. Shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) traded more than 9% lower at 10:49 a.m. ET today.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • Investors Heavily Search Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Verizon (VZ) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • Cohen Makes Millions on Bed Bath & Beyond as Meme Traders Recoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ryan Cohen pocketed a $68.1 million profit from the sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., scoring a 56% gain on an investment he held for roughly seven months.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesStocks Sink as Short-Sellers Pounce; Yields Rise: Markets WrapCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Y

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Osman Ozsan’s Deuterium Capital Management

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 stock picks of Osman Ozsan’s Deuterium Capital Management. If you want to skip our discussion of Deuterium Capital Management’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund preference, go directly to Top 5 Stock Picks of Osman Ozsan’s Deuterium Capital Management. Deuterium Capital Management, LLC […]

  • Friday’s $2.3 trillion options expiration could remove a critical avenue of support for stocks, analysts say

    On Friday, Rocky Fishman, the head of index volatility research at Goldman, sent a chart to MarketWatch illustrating the different types of stock-linked options that are set to expire, as well as whether they’re set to expire in the morning, or in the afternoon in New York. As Fishman explained in a note in June, options expiration adds a layer of “positioning complexity” to the market. Since the Federal Reserve announced its second 75 basis points interest-rate hike in July, market strategists including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic have cited positioning as the critical factor driving markets higher, as investors chased the rally by putting money back to work in the market.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $19.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day.

  • Massive Short Squeeze Behind Stock Rally Showing Signs of Ending

    (Bloomberg) -- One big force at the center of the two-month equity rally is showing signs of fatigue. Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesStocks Sink as Short-Sellers Pounce; Yields Rise: Markets WrapCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterIt’s the behavior of short sellers, whose frantic efforts to unwind bearish wager

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks to buy before the bull run starts. If you want to see more stocks preferred by Cathie Wood to load up on before the bull run begins, click 5 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts. Cathie Wood, the founder and CIO of […]

  • Is Trending Stock BP p.l.c. (BP) a Buy Now?

    BP (BP) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Alibaba (BABA) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.