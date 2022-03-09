U.S. markets closed

Allspring Global Investments Elevates Henrietta Pacquement and Janet Rilling to Senior Leadership Roles in Fixed Income

·4 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments, a leading independent global asset management firm with $575 billion1 in assets under management, announced today that Henrietta Pacquement, CFA, and Janet Rilling, CFA, two veteran Allspring investment professionals, have been promoted to senior leadership roles in the firm's global fixed income department. Ms. Pacquement and Ms. Rilling have combined investment experience spanning nearly 50 years.

Henrietta Pacquement, with 20 years of investment experience, will lead Allspring's newly formed Global Fixed Income (GFI) team based in London. This brings together Allspring's London-based teams, Credit Europe and the Global Fixed Income (GFI), under Henrietta's leadership. By uniting its European investment grade credit resources with existing global fixed income capabilities, Allspring now provides a fully integrated global fixed income product offering.

Janet Rilling, with 26 years of investment experience, will lead Allspring's newly renamed Plus Fixed Income team, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. As announced recently, she will also add resources from the former Credit Europe team. By combining the firm's high-yield resources, Allspring will now provide globally integrated investment solutions to high-yield investors.

Joseph A. Sullivan, Allspring's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Allspring is committed to elevating exceptional talent. Both Henrietta and Janet are two accomplished investment professionals who have made a difference and contributed to the success of the organization. We look forward to their ongoing contributions as we expand Allspring's fixed income investment teams' capabilities and deep knowledge of global markets."

Ann Miletti, Head of Active Equity at Allspring, added, "I am proud of the achievements of my colleagues in fixed income and their deserved promotions. Diversity of perspective and experience is not only essential in the workplace but also in our investment portfolios. We at Allspring are especially pleased to share this exciting news on the heels of International Women's Day and Allspring's support of this year's theme to #breakthebias related to bias, stereotyping and discrimination today and every day."

To learn more about Allspring, please visit our website www.allspringglobal.com.

About Allspring Global Investments
Allspring Global Investments™ is a leading independent asset management firm that offers a broad range of investment products and solutions designed to help meet clients' goals. At Allspring, our vision is to inspire a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. With decades of trusted experience propelling us forward, we strive to build portfolios aimed at generating successful outcomes for our clients. We do this through the independence of thought that powers our investment strategies and by bringing a renewed approach to look around the corner to unlock what's possible. With more than $575 billion in assets under management1, offices around the world, and investment teams supported by 450 investment professionals, Allspring is a company committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and the desire to deliver outcomes that expand above and beyond financial gains.

1. As of December 31, 2021. AUM includes $91 billion from Galliard Capital Management, an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring trade name/GIPS firm.

All investing involves risks, including the possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful. Investments fluctuate with changes in market and economic conditions and in different environments due to numerous factors, some of which may be unpredictable. Each asset class has its own risk and return characteristics.

Allspring Global Investments is the trade name for the asset management firms of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. These firms include but are not limited to Allspring Global Investments, LLC, and Allspring Funds Management, LLC. Certain products managed by Allspring entities are distributed by Allspring Funds Distributor, LLC (a broker-dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC).

This material is for general informational and educational purposes only and is NOT intended to provide investment advice or a recommendation of any kind — including a recommendation for any specific investment, strategy, or plan.

Media inquiries

Nathan Riggs, Kekst CNC
nathan.riggs@kekstcnc.com
212-521-4804

Jeffrey Taufield, Kekst CNC
jeffrey.taufield@kekstcnc.com
212-521-4815

© 2022 Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allspring-global-investments-elevates-henrietta-pacquement-and-janet-rilling-to-senior-leadership-roles-in-fixed-income-301499481.html

SOURCE Allspring Global Investments

