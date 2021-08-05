AllStar Health Names Peter Wanner New CEO

Company Discusses Strategic Outlook Including Distribution of COVID-19 Supplies to Underserved Markets

MIAMI, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllStar Health Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: ALST) ("AllStar" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical and nutritional supplements company, announces a change in leadership: Dr. Peter D. Bagi is stepping down from his role as CEO to dedicate more time to medical research projects. The Company has asked Peter Wanner, AllStar’s current CFO, to assume the role of CEO.



Wanner has an accounting background, and has more than 30 years’ experience working with startup companies, public companies, and larger companies experiencing growth related demands. He has extensive international experience, working in Mexico, the UK, the US, and Canada. He also has deep deal-making and fundraising experience, and has been principally responsible for numerous multi-million-dollar funding deals, including a role in a working group that raised $900 million for a Canadian consortium. Wanner was designated a Certified Public Accountant in 1981.

“We thank Dr. Bagi for his time with AllStar, and we look forward to a number of significant and exciting developments ahead,” commented Wanner. “I am grateful to have this opportunity to create value for our shareholders. AllStar is uniquely positioned for growth in multiple healthcare markets, including COVID-19 testing and protection, skin care, nutritional supplements, and other areas.”

Management notes that the Company is looking forward to a busy balance of 2021, with an increasing focus on serving underserved vaccine, testing, and virus protection hot-spot communities, particularly in the emerging world. The Company has been gathering data and information related to sourcing supplies for COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution. The Company has also engaged consultants to better understand where there is the greatest need for testing kits and vaccines among hot-spot regions.

Story continues

Revenues from related operations are anticipated to come from areas outside of North America. The Company plans to sell testing kits to non-government user organizations rather than government agencies.

Wanner added, “We look forward to the opportunity to help underserved COVID-19 markets. The Delta variant has surged around the world and left many areas in dire need of testing and vaccine supplies. Our research suggests there is an opportunity here to initiate and sustain a pipeline of products to meet that demand.”



About AllStar Health Brands

AllStar Health Brands Inc. is a Nevada Corporation established in 2017, and headquartered in Miami, Florida. AllStar is a specialty HealthCare Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select, nutritional supplements, over the counter remedies, and medicines all across the Americas and Europe. AllStar's goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health and wellbeing.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations at (305) 423 7028.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby.

The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management, as well as assumptions made by any information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE: AllStar Health Brands Inc.



Public Relations

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media



