Allsup's Convenience Stores are coming to Oklahoma loaded with famous Allsup's burritos

THACKERVILLE — Allsup's, small-town convenience stores famous in New Mexico and Texas for their deep-fried burritos, infamous for the Allsup's Burrito Shortage of 2019, are advancing north across the Red River.

South of the river, the iconic destinations are second only to the ubiquitous "Texas stop sign" — Dairy Queen.

An Allsup's is coming to the Oklahoma City area, to Blanchard, about as close to a big city as Allsup's gets. Of course, Lubbock, Texas, population about 270,000, with five, is nothing to sniff at — unless you're smelling the burritos, which are being celebrated for their 50th year, and other fried fare.

The decades-old chain is expanding in a big way, a tall way, in fact, with its most prominent location ever, in Thackerville, a 6,277-square-foot store costing about $3 million offering Valero-branded fuel.

An Allsup's sign high enough to see from Interstate 35 is sure to draw Texans celebrating wins, or nursing financial wounds, at nearby WinStar Casino & Resort.

That's the plan, anyway, to attract traveling Texans, as well as nearby settled Oklahomans, said Tom Brown, president and director of real estate acquisitions for Yesway, which bought Allsup's in 2019 in the wake of the burrito shortage.

Four Oklahoma towns getting Allsup's in 2024

Allsup's has five locations in Oklahoma now, in Frederick, its lone Sooner State outpost for years, and new ones in Guymon, which opened in 2022, and Madill and Altus, which has two, in 2023.

Four more are under construction, in Broken Bow, Davis, Tushka and Thackerville. Three more will start construction in the next month, in Blanchard, Elk City and Kiowa.

That'll make a dozen by mid-2024, and at least three more are planned for Oklahoma. But Brown said the one in Thackerville stands out — because it will truly stand out when it opens soon after the first of the year.

Allsup's banking on Thackerville's access to WinStar Casino, I-35 traffic

"The Thackerville store was a long time in the making," Brown said. "As this will be our first 'true' interstate store, we wanted to make sure we got it right. If you look at many of the Allsup’s locations, the stores are supported by plenty of rooftops.

"The town of Thackerville is a wonderful small town and we hope the people support the store, but most of the traffic is going to be coming off of Interstate 35. I can tell you after speaking with the workers at the WinStar, they are super excited to have the store in their backyard."

Yesway and Allsup's won't settle for 12 or 15 stores in Oklahoma, Brown said.

"We will continue to build in Oklahoma as long as the store economics make sense for us. It is extremely beneficial for us to build stores within a tight geographic area, because it helps with recruiting store associates and with our distribution network of vendors," he said.

Could there be another Allsup's burrito shortage?

Don't worry about bracing for another burrito shortage during the holidays, Brown said, thanks to increased production by the supplier.

"When you sell 27 million a year and with Christmas Day being one of the larger burrito sales days of the year, a little wrinkle in the supply chain rolls downhill pretty quickly, he said. "Our current supplier has added another production line at another facility to make sure that we have a continuous supply of burritos, and this is just in time.

"In celebration of the 50th anniversary year of our World Famous Allsup’s Burrito, we recently launched an e-commerce site to ship burritos nationwide. We are now selling our burritos in the frozen food cases in the stores, as well."

Why is Allsup's expanding farther into Oklahoma?

Brown said it all comes down to geography, where its customers are, and where Allsup's is likely to find new ones. In 2022, the chain focused on expanding in New Mexico, where it was based in Clovis when Yesway bought it, and Texas, where it moved its headquarters to Fort Worth in 2020.

"As we spent more time driving the markets in Oklahoma, we realized that many of the towns were underserved with a good convenience store operator that was focused on customer service and providing quality product with a strong value proposition," Brown said. "Being adjacent to Texas was certainly beneficial, as we discussed the opportunity with our distribution partners and evaluated a number of other internal metrics before making the decision."

Besides Allsup's burritos, what makes Allsup's Convenience Stores stand out?

Allsup's stores have groceries, and the new Oklahoma stores will probably have an expanded "Marketplace" section with fresh-cut meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as frozen products and other items typically found in a grocery store, Brown said.

"We recognized the need for this because in many of the towns in which we operate, the nearest grocery store is a 15-30-minute drive," he said, "In addition, we can deliver grocery store pricing on many of our grocery items, because we are supplied by one of the largest grocery co-ops in the Southwest."

