Allucent Appoints Katy Moore as President of Growing Clinical Pharmacology, Modeling and Simulation Division

·3 min read

CARY, N.C., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global biopharmaceutical services leader, Allucent, announced today the appointment of Katy Moore, PharmD, RPh, as president of Clinical Pharmacology, Modeling and Simulation (CPMS). In this critical role, Moore will lead an expert team of pharmacometricians building customized modeling and simulation approaches to inform clinical trial designs that can increase efficiencies and predict trial outcomes.

Katy Moore, PharmD, RPh, President of Clinical Pharmacology, Modeling and Simulation (CPMS), Allucent
Katy Moore, PharmD, RPh, President of Clinical Pharmacology, Modeling and Simulation (CPMS), Allucent

With more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Moore brings extensive strategic leadership in clinical pharmacology and model-informed drug development. Her work has helped bring numerous medicines to light for the treatment and prevention of HIV, other infectious diseases, and cancers for patients around the world. Highlights of her career to date include:

  • Serving as the global head of Clinical Pharmacology for ViiV Healthcare, where she built a global team and was responsible for strategy, oversight and application of clinical pharmacology and model-informed drug development principles to achieve efficient drug development, risk management, registration and commercialization of the company's portfolio including partnered programs.

  • Founding and co-chairing the ViiV Healthcare Protocol Review Forum for Ph1-2a studies and sitting on various governance and review committees and leadership teams.

  • Initiating the ViiV Healthcare internship program in keeping with a career-long commitment to mentoring and education.

  • Leading the Viral Diseases and Oncology Clinical Pharmacology, Modeling and Simulation teams at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

  • Leading multidisciplinary teams on the search, evaluation, and review of preclinical, clinical, platform and divestment opportunities for cell therapies, biopharmaceuticals, and new chemical entities while with GSK Worldwide Business Development.

"Katy brings a breadth and depth of experience that will have immense value for our team and our partners," said Mark A. Goldberg, MD, chairman and chief executive officer, Allucent. "Her expertise is of particular importance at this time when data-backed, biologically plausible modeling and simulation approaches can help avoid costly trials and support successful regulatory applications."

Moore earned her PharmD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy and was a Glaxo post-doctoral fellow in clinical pharmacology, modeling and simulation. She is a registered pharmacist with more than 94 publications and is a frequently invited speaker on clinical pharmacology and business development topics.

About Allucent

Allucent is on a mission to help bring new therapies to light by solving the distinct challenges of small and mid-sized biotech companies. We are purpose-built through the convergence of leading providers to address this unmet need. Today, Allucent is a global provider of comprehensive drug development solutions, including consulting, clinical operations, biometrics and clinical pharmacology across a variety of therapeutic areas. With more than 30 years of experience in over 60 countries, our individualized partnership approach provides insights and expertise to assist our clients in successfully navigating the complexities of delivering novel treatments to patients. Visit Allucent.com for more information.

CATO SMS IS NOW ALLUCENT (PRNewsfoto/Allucent)
CATO SMS IS NOW ALLUCENT (PRNewsfoto/Allucent)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allucent-appoints-katy-moore-as-president-of-growing-clinical-pharmacology-modeling-and-simulation-division-301567147.html

SOURCE Allucent

