Allulose Market to Hit $370 Mn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Allulose industry is expected to register 14.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by increasing usage of natural sweeteners in food & beverage market.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Allulose Market was estimated at USD 90 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $370 million by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Increasing usage of natural sweeteners in food & beverage industry will augment the market demand. Natural sweeteners have received much interest in the market recently, due to the rising health concerns over the consumption of sugar and the problems related to safety of some non-nutritive artificial sweeteners. Since allulose contains only 0.4 calories per gram sugar content, as compared to 4 calories per gram in table sugar, it’s considered as a healthy alternative for use in the food and beverage industries.

Crystal allulose to record significant use in frozen desserts and bakery items

By product, industry is bifurcated into powder, liquid, and crystal. Crystal allulose market is expected to witness over 15% CAGR through 2032.The increasing use of crystal allulose in the production of beverages and frozen desserts is anticipated to fuel the product uptake. It is widely used as an alternative to table sugar by individuals suffering from diabetes and related illnesses. It is also employed in frozen dairy desserts, including regular ice creams, soft-serve, sorbets, gelatins, puddings, and fillings. Fat-based cream is used in modifying fat/reduced-calorie cookies, cakes & pastries.

Key reasons for allulose market growth:

Shift in consumer preference towards health and low-calorie diet. Increasing usage of natural sweeteners in food & beverage industry. Augmenting cases of chronic diseases to boost allulose demand.

Allulose to see surging adoption in beverages for unlocking low-calorie features

By application, allulose market is classified as food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. The sweetness index of allulose allows its consumption as an efficient additive in the beverage industry to produce low-calorie beverages. Athletes, for example, choose low-calorie sugar and allulose in supplements or beverages to satisfy their sugar cravings and have emerged as an important market base for allulose makers. Due to these product benefits, it is anticipated that the global allulose industry share from the beverages segment will reach USD 110 million by 2032.

Threat of chronic illnesses to augment allulose demand in North America

On a regional perspective, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in North America will boost allulose market growth , which was valued at USD 40 million in 2022. Hectic lifestyles have encouraged consumers to switch to alternative sweeteners which will drive the business trends. According to preliminary study, allulose has anti-inflammatory characteristics and may aid in the prevention of obesity and the danger of chronic illness. Additionally, since allulose has no effect on a person's blood glucose or insulin levels, it is a potential sugar substitute for diabetics.

Capacity expansion efforts to shape the competitive landscape for global allulose market outlook

Some key allulose industry players include Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Tate & Lyle, CJ Cheil Jedang, Bonumose LLC, Ingredion Inc, Samyang Corporation, Apura Ingredients, Icon Foods, Heartland Food Products Group and Anderson Advanced Ingredients, among others. These industry players are actively essaying various business strategies such as partnerships, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, to tap into a larger market share.

