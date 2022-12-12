U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,934.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,484.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,567.00
    -2.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,796.70
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.41
    +0.39 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.30
    -10.40 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +0.54 (+2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2253
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7200
    +0.1700 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,932.68
    -249.87 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.70
    -9.55 (-2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Allulose Market to Hit $370 Mn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·4 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Allulose industry is expected to register 14.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by increasing usage of natural sweeteners in food & beverage market.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Allulose Market was estimated at USD 90 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $370 million by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Increasing usage of natural sweeteners in food & beverage industry will augment the market demand. Natural sweeteners have received much interest in the market recently, due to the rising health concerns over the consumption of sugar and the problems related to safety of some non-nutritive artificial sweeteners. Since allulose contains only 0.4 calories per gram sugar content, as compared to 4 calories per gram in table sugar, it’s considered as a healthy alternative for use in the food and beverage industries.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5115


Crystal allulose to record significant use in frozen desserts and bakery items

By product, industry is bifurcated into powder, liquid, and crystal. Crystal allulose market is expected to witness over 15% CAGR through 2032.The increasing use of crystal allulose in the production of beverages and frozen desserts is anticipated to fuel the product uptake. It is widely used as an alternative to table sugar by individuals suffering from diabetes and related illnesses. It is also employed in frozen dairy desserts, including regular ice creams, soft-serve, sorbets, gelatins, puddings, and fillings. Fat-based cream is used in modifying fat/reduced-calorie cookies, cakes & pastries.

Key reasons for allulose market growth:

  1. Shift in consumer preference towards health and low-calorie diet.

  2. Increasing usage of natural sweeteners in food & beverage industry.

  3. Augmenting cases of chronic diseases to boost allulose demand.

Allulose to see surging adoption in beverages for unlocking low-calorie features

By application, allulose market is classified as food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. The sweetness index of allulose allows its consumption as an efficient additive in the beverage industry to produce low-calorie beverages. Athletes, for example, choose low-calorie sugar and allulose in supplements or beverages to satisfy their sugar cravings and have emerged as an important market base for allulose makers. Due to these product benefits, it is anticipated that the global allulose industry share from the beverages segment will reach USD 110 million by 2032.

Threat of chronic illnesses to augment allulose demand in North America

On a regional perspective, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in North America will boost allulose market growth, which was valued at USD 40 million in 2022. Hectic lifestyles have encouraged consumers to switch to alternative sweeteners which will drive the business trends. According to preliminary study, allulose has anti-inflammatory characteristics and may aid in the prevention of obesity and the danger of chronic illness. Additionally, since allulose has no effect on a person's blood glucose or insulin levels, it is a potential sugar substitute for diabetics.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5115

Capacity expansion efforts to shape the competitive landscape for global allulose market outlook

Some key allulose industry players include Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Tate & Lyle, CJ Cheil Jedang, Bonumose LLC, Ingredion Inc, Samyang Corporation, Apura Ingredients, Icon Foods, Heartland Food Products Group and Anderson Advanced Ingredients, among others. These industry players are actively essaying various business strategies such as partnerships, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, to tap into a larger market share.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2   Executive Summary
2.1    Allulose Market 3600 synopses, 2023 - 2022
2.1.1    Business trends
2.1.2    Regional trends
2.1.3    Type trends
2.1.4    Application trends
Chapter 3   Allulose Industry Insights
3.1    Industry segmentation
3.2    COVID-19 overview of the world economy
3.3    Industry ecosystem analysis
3.4    Technology Landscape
3.5    Consumer buying behaviour
3.6    Allulose Novel Food Consortium (ANFC)
3.7    Regulatory landscape
3.8    Raw material analysis
3.9    Pricing analysis
3.10    Industry impact forces
3.11    Growth potential analysis, 2022
3.12    Porter’s analysis
3.13    PESTEL analysis
3.14    Impact of COVID-19 on allulose demand, by application
Chapter 4   Competitive Landscape
4.1    Introduction
4.2    Company market share, 2021
4.3    Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4    Vendor adoption matrix
4.5    Strategic outlook matrix

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Oil Rises After Last Week’s Plunge as Key Pipeline Stays Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced as a crucial North American pipeline remained shut and the market digested the latest virus developments in China. Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateWest Texas I

  • Top Natural Gas Producers Rally Against Australia Price Cap Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Major natural gas producers are pushing back against an Australian plan to cap domestic prices, saying the policy risks creating supply shortages by curtailing new investment.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Thr

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptionally Cheap Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These bargain-basement-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a 38% peak decline in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • TC Energy says has not found cause of Keystone oil pipeline leak

    TC shut the pipeline after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas on Wednesday, making it one of the largest U.S. crude spills in nearly a decade. The pipeline operator said that it has more than 250 people working on the leak, including third-party environmental specialists, adding that it is continuously monitoring air quality and presently there are no indications of adverse health or public concerns. The 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone line is a critical artery shipping heavy Canadian crude from Alberta to refiners in the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf Coast.

  • More Penalties, Industry Bans Come From Wells Fargo Scandal

    Over the last few years, it seems like Wells Fargo has come under investigation for no small number of regulatory infractions or discrimination practices. Just under a month ago, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) launched an investigation into the bank's automobile lending, consumer-deposit accounts, and mortgage lending practices. The ongoing investigation could cost the bank more than $1 billion in settlement fees.

  • How Much Can You Contribute to Your IRA in 2022 and 2023?

    IRAs have certain tax advantages that allow you to bolster your nest egg, but there are annual limits on how much you can contribute.

  • Why Supertanker Rates Are Suddenly Crashing

    Supertanker rates soared to astronomical levels earlier this year, but with less crude to transport, rates are plunging sharply at the beginning of December

  • Fund Managers Brace for ESG Correction With $4 Trillion at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset managers are trying to digest new regulatory proposals that have the potential to upend Europe’s biggest ESG fund category.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateA plan by E

  • 3 Incredible Tech Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Three such companies with stocks that have fallen by at least 50% are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Sea (NYSE: SE). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they are buys before the next bull market starts. Nicholas Rossolillo (The Trade Desk): The digital ad industry is in disarray at the end of 2022, but The Trade Desk is doing just fine.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is a 2023 recession coming? Job growth likely to slow sharply, companies brace for impact

    Job growth will slow sharply in 2023 as inflation, Fed rate hikes risk recession, economists predict. But some say payrolls will keep growing.

  • Amazon Is No Longer a Trillion-Dollar Stock, and Here's Why That's a Buying Opportunity

    In May 2021, e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was valued at almost $1.9 trillion. High inflation and rising interest rates have crushed consumers' spending power, which has been a drag on Amazon's biggest revenue driver: its retail business.

  • Cleanup underway after major Keystone oil spill in Kansas

    Cleanup is underway in rural Kansas after a large oil spill from the Keystone pipeline this week. It was the largest U.S. spill for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years.

  • Gas prices are now lower than at this time last year. Could they fall below $3 a gallon in the months ahead?

    Gas prices on Thursday were slightly less on average than they did one year ago — with a slim one-cent margin — but experts say there could be cheaper gas in the weeks and month to come. Thursday’s national average for a gallon of gas was approximately $3.33, AAA said. Six months after drivers were snapping photos of high prices at the pump, gasoline-industry experts say the downward trend is due to a combination of falling crude-oil prices and a drop in driver demand after the traditionally busier summer months.

  • Should You Quit a Chaotic Job Right Now, or Stick It Out?

    Tech firms including Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are cutting jobs to prepare for economic uncertainty. Former chief executives, like Walt Disney ’s Robert Iger, are back to chart a new course, and new ones like Elon Musk are inciting chaos.

  • As Carvana Plunges, Consider These 5 Car Dealer Stocks Instead

    New-car dealers are insulated from much of the swing in used car-prices, and their inventory costs and sales prices are more stable. Here are some options.

  • Post-pandemic, consumers want things to return to normal. Employees? Not so much

    More than two and a half years later in a world yearning for normalcy, many workers are fed up and don't want to go back to the way things were