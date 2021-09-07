Allulose Market Value to Hit $98 Million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Allulose Industry is set to register over 19% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 propelled by rising allulose penetration in bakery and confectionery products.

The allulose market revenue is projected to cross USD 98 million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. owing to the ever-increasing opportunities in bakery sector along with rise in production of allulose for wide-ranging food applications.

Growing consumer awareness of healthy sweeteners, as well as an increased obesity-related illnesses in developed and emerging economies is likely to boost the allulose industry expansion. The considerable increase in the number of health-conscious consumers, on the other hand, has played a critical role in growing demand for low-calorie and low-sugar food components and products.

Application as a low-calorie sugar substitute is driving the allulose market expansion. Various studies have indicated that, even though allulose contains only one-tenth of the total calories found in sugar, consumers were more likely to prefer it over other sweeteners. Also, allulose consumption in minimal amounts does not induce tooth decay and has been shown to be safer than sugar.

The market is divided into powdered, crystal, and liquid-based allulose products depending on form. Powdered goods dominate the market accounting for over 45% share, followed by liquid, crystal-based allulose products. Consumers are lowering their interests in processed and refined foods and leaning towards more healthier options. The global rise in obesity, diabetes and its related illnesses has also had a substantial impact on the search for low-sugar alternatives, which has in turn boosted the demand for allulose products.

Some major findings of the Allulose market report include:

The global allulose industry from ice creams & desserts is anticipated to register around 20% CAGR owing to favourable labelling norms particularly in North America.

Rising consumer consciousness about the health advantages along with the prevalence of diabetes related illnesses is expected to drive the product demand in the forecast time period.

Bakery and confectionery segment are expected to hold a considerable market share over the next few years owing to the increased demand for healthy bakery products with low calorie content.

Allulose in powdered form is expected to contribute a major share to the overall market owing to a positive outlook from end-use industries such as bakery and confectionery, ice cream and desserts and dairy and frozen products.

Asia Pacific allulose market demand is escalated by growing consumption of healthy sweeteners due to consumer preference towards health.

The key applications of allulose include food, beverage, and pharmaceuticals. Owing to its usage as a thickening and stabilizing ingredient in various bread goods, the food sector controls most of the market accounting over 55% share. It is highly soluble in nature and works as a sweetener and mixes well with beverages without diminishing their bulkiness. Pharmaceutical segment of the market is expected to expand steadily in the future years.

Asia Pacific allulose market is likely to witness over 19% CAGR between 2021 and 2027. The rising demand for functional foods and convenience foods is driving up demand for functional additives like allulose, which delivers health advantages without losing the food taste or sensory quality. Growing urbanization, improving living standards, and an increase in number of working populations with demanding schedules have led to a preference for nutritious and quick food alternatives among consumers.

Global allulose market share is highly competitive in nature owing to the presence of large number of multinational corporations along with regional players. Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global market include Anderson Global Group, Tate & Lyle, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., CJ CheilJedang, Quest Labs, and others.

