Allure Health building in Sioux Falls for sale after sudden closure

Allure Health building on Minnesota Avenue on April 15, 2024.

As of last week, Allure Health's multispeciality clinic is no longer serving patients and the building is now for sale.

Those who previously sought care at Allure Health with Dr. Jeremy Storm, who specializes in internal medicine and infectious disease, are now being referred to other South Dakota providers, as stated on the organization’s website.

Allure Health was known for its unique blend of medical services and spa-like atmosphere, which included an IV infusion practice, fitness center, spa and the Allure Wine Bar and restaurant, initially referred to as Thalia Bar.

"Effective 4/5, Allure Health is ending clinic operations and will no longer be seeing patients. We appreciate your trust in us and the care we have provided. It has been a tremendous seven years. If you are a patient needing ongoing care, please contact your primary care provider, surgeons or specialists. There are many primary care and infectious disease doctors in the state, including with Sanford, Avera and Monument Health. If you are needing medical records or prescription refills, please contact us at (605) 271-5441. After 4/5, we will be monitoring email messages at hello@stormclinic.com. Again, thank you for your support and patronage.

Dr. Jeremy Storm"

The exact reasons for the closure are unclear. The Argus Leader has reached out to Storm, who only stated, “Patients have been notified as have every hospital we work with and referring providers.”

The details of how previous patients were notified remain unclear.

Jenny Haiar was Allure Health’s former executive director and chief operating officer since it began in 2017. Haiar also had her own business within the building, an IV infusion center known as ivclub, “the first and only elective IV infusion center in the Upper Midwest that offers infusion, injection and oxygen treatments designed to do everything from treat a hangover to boost immunity,” according to their website.

Asked for comment about the sudden closure, Haiar said all she could say is that Allure Health has split from IV & Co. sighting personal family matters. To her knowledge, she said the partnership is now “dissolved.”

As of December, Haiar has since rebranded as IV & Co and moved her business downtown to 345 South Reid Street inside the new Bancorp building.

Allure Health opened in 2017 under the name Storm Clinic. In 2021, the facility rebranded as Allure Health and needed to relocate due to space constraints from expansion. In 2022, their newly-built location was completed at 7000 S. Lyncrest Place off South Minnesota Avenue, near 85th Street.

Allure Health building facing Lyncrest Place on April 15, 2024.

The property, listed at $5.5 million, includes a grand entrance complete with dual staircases and awe-inspiring chandelier, a balcony. The building spans 10,558 square feet on a 1.47-acre parcel, providing a prime location in the growing southern part of Sioux Falls, close to Wal-Mart, Aldi and Schulte Subaru dealership.

The structure boasts modern “French chateau” vibes inside and out. Commercial broker Mike Knudson, at Van Buskirk Companies, said the listing definitely has "a wow factor" and an air of elegance.

Since it was listed, the Allure Health building has garnered attention from various potential buyers, including medical, office and general commercial tenants.

“It’s a really unique opportunity for the right buyer. It’s a building that’s virtually brand-new,” Knudson said.

More details about the Allure Health building can be found on Van Buskirk Companies’ website.

