U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,547.41
    -39.77 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,556.41
    -211.65 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,302.90
    -187.47 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,083.50
    +38.13 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.60
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.30
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1408
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0570 (+2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.2020
    +0.6770 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,749.32
    -362.80 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.67
    -4.51 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,638.73
    -4.69 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
JUST IN:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Allure Security Raises $6.8M Seed Round; Company Continues to Progress in $76 Billion Fight Against Digital Fraud

·3 min read

Allure Security's patented artificial intelligence engine catches more fake websites faster, providing unprecedented brand abuse visibility

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allure Security – the fastest, most accurate online brand abuse detection and protection solution – today announced the close of its $6.8 million seed funding round. Gutbrain Ventures led the round, joined by new Allure Security investors PBJ Capital and Impellent Ventures, and existing investors Glasswing Ventures, Zetta Venture Partners, and Portage Partners.

The investment comes amidst surging online fraud ($56 billion in identity theft and $20 billion in online payment fraud losses)– increasing demand for Allure Security's technology. The company will use the capital to accelerate go-to-market activities, grow its team, and continue product innovations.

Originally funded by the US Department of Defense, Allure Security's investors have decades of experience funding numerous companies in fraud detection and prevention, threat intelligence, and artificial intelligence (combined estimated market size of $92.9 billion).

Allure Security opens 2022 having achieved significant milestones:

  • Increased go-to-market capacity by growing the sales and marketing teams

  • New offerings for identifying fraudulent mobile apps and social media accounts

  • Leadership team appointments including Vice President of Sales Jason Gonzales (Tenable, Cylance, and McAfee), Vice President of Operations Molly DeQuattro (Akamai and Harvard University), and Field Chief Technology Officer Mark Trinidad (Trustwave, Varonis, and McAfee)

"There's a 76 billion-dollar digital fraud problem that legacy technology can't seem to stop," said Josh Shaul, CEO of Allure Security. "Allure Security's AI-based approach to targeting the scam source destroys criminals' business models – something traditional approaches fail at."

Legacy approaches to deceptive online content, such as domain monitoring, fail to identify 71% of malicious websites. Instead, Allure Security takes the battle to the enemy's gate with faster, more accurate detection and a unique method for neutralizing the threat. The company's AI-powered engine outperforms traditional mechanisms and other offerings in both speed and accuracy. Allure Security shortens a scam's lifespan to reduce fraud losses, curtail brand damage, increase customer satisfaction, and mitigate staff burnout.

Gutbrain Founder and Managing Director Bob Davoli said, "Every second that a counterfeit website, mobile app or social media account lives online, the victim brands and consumers take a hit, losing significant time and money. I look forward to working with Josh and the growing team to continue innovating to protect brands and their customers and make digital commerce trustworthy and secure."

About Allure Security
Allure Security safeguards digital brands, mitigates fraud, and reduces the workload for security teams. Allure Security brand protection more quickly and accurately detects, disrupts, and eliminates brand impersonation scams across the web, mobile apps, and social media. Our patented artificial intelligence system automates the analysis of tens of millions of websites, apps, and other online content and powers a multi-faceted response to disrupt and eliminate brand abuse before damage occurs.

Contact
Sam Bakken
312-206-3045
sbakken@alluresecurity.com

Try Allure Security for Free

https://www.alluresecurity.com/free-trial/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allure-security-raises-6-8m-seed-round-company-continues-to-progress-in-76-billion-fight-against-digital-fraud-301479255.html

SOURCE Allure Security

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble as red-hot inflation print pressures tech shares

    U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Wall Street weighed another decades-high inflation print for clues on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will adjust monetary conditions to rein in surging prices.

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • 2 Stocks On Sale That Are Changing the World

    The stock market is full of companies with innovative ideas, but there are also many businesses riding on previous success. Two companies with the vision and product to change the future are Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). Cloudflare's mission is simple: "to build a better internet."

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Kellogg profit and sales beat expectations

    Kellogg Co. shares rose 2.3% in Thursday premarket trading after the food company reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $433 million, or $1.26 per share, up from $205 million, or 59 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 83 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 79 cents. Sales of $3.421 billion were down from $3.464 billion but ahead of the FactSet consensus for $3.392 billion. Kellogg's North America sales fell 3% due to supply disruptions, incl

  • Twitter Announces $4 Billion Share Buyback, Revenue Increase

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. announced a $4 billion stock buyback on Thursday, which helped buoy its shares amid an otherwise lackluster earnings report.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosRevenue in the holiday quarter rose 2

  • Is a Reverse Stock Split Coming for These 2 Pot Stocks?

    It's a discretionary move, and while some businesses, including Berkshire Hathaway, like keeping their share prices high, others like to split their stocks to bring down their prices so they look more affordable to retail investors. Two cannabis stocks that may potentially take on such moves in the near future are Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO). It's looking inevitable that Sundial Growers will need to use a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq.

  • Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) three-year earnings growth trails the strong shareholder returns

    It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes...

  • Disney's blowout earnings: 3 hot takeaways

    Disney's earnings crushed it. Here's what you need to know.

  • 1 Stock to Avoid No Matter What

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) quickly became one of the hottest meme stocks during the pandemic. Indeed, GameStop has taken steps to adapt to today's retail gaming environment. It has also begun to emphasize collectibles and consumer electronics.

  • Twilio Stock Jumps Nearly 20%. Its Earnings Were That Good.

    The company said it now expects to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis for calendar year 2023 and beyond.

  • Datadog Stock Pops On Earnings Beat, Guidance Amid Amazon Partnership

    Datadog stock popped after its December-quarter earnings and revenue handily beat estimates while 2022 revenue guidance also beat views.

  • Better Buy: Meta Platforms vs. PayPal Holdings

    This earnings season was brutal for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, has lost about 30% of its market value since it posted a messy fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 2. PayPal's stock price has also plunged roughly 30% since the digital-payments provider posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 1.

  • Coal miner Peabody Energy stock jumps after big profit and revenue beats

    Shares of Peabody Energy Corp. shot up 8.3% in premarket trading toward a four-month high, after the coal miner swung to a profit that was well above expectations as revenue per tons sold soared. The company reported net income of $513.0 million, or $3.93 a share, after a loss of $129.2 million, or $1.32 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.15. Revenue rose 71.5% to $1.26 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.08 billion, while operating cost

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Twitter Stock Is Rising Because Some Things Are More Important Than Earnings

    Twitter earnings were in focus after a mixed bag of results from social media peers Meta Platforms, Snap, and Pinterest last week.