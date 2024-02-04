Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) stock most popular amongst individual investors who own 55%, while hedge funds hold 13%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Allurion Technologies indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 25 shareholders own 45% of the company

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 55% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, hedge funds make up 13% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Allurion Technologies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Allurion Technologies?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Allurion Technologies already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Allurion Technologies, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 13% of Allurion Technologies shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Romulus Capital Management, LLC with 8.6% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.3% and 6.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Shantanu Gaur directly holds 3.3% of the total shares outstanding.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Allurion Technologies

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Allurion Technologies Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$7.4m worth of the US$140m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 55% stake in Allurion Technologies, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 8.6%, private equity firms could influence the Allurion Technologies board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 12%, of the Allurion Technologies stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Allurion Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Allurion Technologies has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

