Alluvial Capital Sold Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) Convertible Notes

Alluvial Capital Management, an investment advisory firm, released its third-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund fell 1.1% in the quarter compared to the Russell 2000 Index’s -5.2% return and the Russell Microcap Index’s -7.9% return. Alluvial fund is up 11.6% YTD, outperforming both the indexes. During this quarter, the fund's performance was driven by investments in little-known securities with strong balance sheets and predictable cash flows. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Alluvial Capital Management highlighted stocks like Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) is a self-managed commercial real estate investment trust. On October 31, 2023, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) stock closed at $0.6450 per share. One-month return of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) was -73.35%, and its shares lost 96.05% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) has a market capitalization of $2.076 million.

Alluvial Capital Management made the following comment about Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Late in the quarter, we sold our entire position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Series L convertible notes. Our multi-year involvement with the various Wheeler REIT securities was more misadventure than anything, but we were able to salvage a gain thanks to these notes. At issuance, the Wheeler REIT notes were potentially convertible into common units at a steep discount to market value, making the notes immediately worth a large premium to par value. We accumulated a good-sized position, paying around $30 per note, and have now disposed of them at prices in the low $50s. Over the last couple of years, I became one of the better-informed market participants on Wheeler REIT, but I still do not understand this company’s decision-making or ultimate goals. I am more than happy to wash my hands of the entire situation and find easier and less aggravating ways to earn a good return on our collective capital."

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 3 hedge fund portfolios held Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) at the end of second quarter which was 2 in the previous quarter.

