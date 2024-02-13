Allworth Advice | Deferred Retirement Option Plans explained

Steve Hruby, CFP® and Amy Wagner

L.M. in Hamilton County: I’m going to be eligible for a DROP plan at work this year. How does this work?

Answer: DROP (Deferred Retirement Option Plan) was first introduced in the 1980s, and today, these plans are generally offered to civil servants such as firefighters and police officers.

Here’s how they work: Let’s say you reach retirement age and, by extension, are eligible to start receiving your pension. But you decide you want to keep working. By entering DROP, you continue your employment – but instead of additional working years being included in any future benefit calculations, your employer will put an annual lump sum into a separate, interest-earning account. Then, once you’re ready to actually retire, you’ll be paid this money (and any earnings accrued) along with your pension benefits (or you can roll the balance into a qualified retirement plan or an IRA to keep the account tax deferred).

The eligibility and payment particulars differ by plan. For instance, according to its website, the city of Cincinnati requires that any DROP participant be an active member of the CRS, a member of the Active Employee Class covered by the Collaborative Settlement Agreement, and have a minimum of 30 years’ worth of service credit. The city also limits DROP participation to five consecutive years.

The Allworth Advice is that you need to check with your HR Department about the specifics of your DROP, and make sure you’re clear about enrollment deadlines. A fiduciary financial advisor can also help you work your DROP into your overall retirement plan – because there is a chance taking a lump sum could push you into a higher tax bracket.

Cody from Cincinnati: Just started a new job and have access to a 401(k) and Roth 401(k) for the first time. Is one better than the other? I’m 26.

Answer: When making a decision like this, a good question someone should ask themselves is, “When do I want to pay taxes? Now or later?” Because that’s essentially the distinction between a traditional 401(k) and a Roth 401(k): With the traditional, you get an up-front tax break on contributions but then pay ordinary income taxes on withdrawals in retirement; with a Roth, you pay ordinary income taxes on contributions, but then withdrawals on earnings in retirement are tax-free (assuming you’re at least age 59 ½ and have held the account for at least five years).

Another question to contemplate is, “How much will my taxes be in the future?” If you think your tax rate will be lower in retirement than it is now, saving in a 401(k) can be more worthwhile. If you think it will be higher, the Roth is a better option.

However, this decision doesn’t have to be one-or-the-other. Feel free to make contributions to both your traditional 401(k) and Roth 401(k) to diversify your current and future tax burden. It’s never a bad thing to have options for your money in retirement.

And here’s one more thing to keep in mind: Currently, tax rates are at lifetime lows, and, given our massive amount of national debt, they’re probably going to have to rise at some point in the future. So, there’s never really been a better time to save in a Roth 401(k) (or Roth IRA). Plus, given your young age, you’re likely in a lower tax bracket, making your tax bill relatively minimal.

Here’s the Allworth Advice: Right now is a great time to consider saving in a Roth-style account. For younger workers like yourself, it’s practically a no-brainer.

