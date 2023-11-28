Allworth Advice | Don’t co-sign a loan

Question: K.G. in Monfort Heights: My sister wants me to co-sign a loan for her since I have much better credit. I want to help, but I also know she’s not the best with money. What kind of risk would I be taking here?

A: We understand how you might feel like you’re stuck between a rock and hard place; on one hand, you want to support your sister… but on the other, you’re wondering if her less-than-stellar financial habits will do damage to what we assume is your much more sterling reputation.

The absolute most critical thing to understand about co-signing a loan is that it’s not some kind of ceremonial witnessing. You’re not simply just giving your blessing, so to speak. No. If you sign on that line, the risk would be entirely yours. In the eyes of the lender, that loan would be yours.

Likewise, the loan will also go on your credit report. And if your sister, despite her best intentions, happens to miss a payment (or several), not only will that be reflected on your credit report, but then the loan payments will officially become your responsibility. (Plus, in some cases, loans can have a provision that calls for the full loan amount to be due if just a single payment is missed.) Do you want that burden hanging over your head?

The Allworth Advice is that we highly recommend not co-signing a loan, even for a loved one (yes, that includes adult children as well). But that doesn’t mean you still can’t help your sister. If you have the means, you could consider gifting her money. This way, you don’t have to mix your credit with hers and there are no financial expectations. Or, if you would like some stipulations attached, you could draw up a private lending agreement between the two of you – but then you need to ask yourself, would you even follow through with the consequences if she breaks the contract?

Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach, Allworth Advice

Q: Tony in Loveland: When is travel insurance actually necessary? How do I know what to buy?

A: Let’s first start with the very basic premise of travel insurance: It protects against the risk that, if something goes awry, you aren’t able to get your money back. So, for example, if your hotel booking is refundable and the airline offers flight credits, then you likely don’t need to buy travel insurance.

If you decide that you do need travel insurance, it’s important to understand what kind of coverage the policy offers. Most kinds cover ‘unforeseen’ events such as natural disasters or an illness that forces you to cancel your trip, but you need to carefully read the fine print. You should expect to pay anywhere from four to 10% of your trip’s entire cost for a policy.

Another key is when you buy – the closer to your booking, the better. This gives you the biggest coverage window, which is especially crucial for cruises. Because just consider one of the biggest risks with these kinds of trips: The weather. If you wait to buy a policy until a storm or hurricane is named, it’s no longer an ‘unforeseen’ event which would mean your policy wouldn’t kick-in.

Here’s the Allworth Advice: Like with any sort of insurance policy, the devil is in the details. And always keep your receipts. If you need to file a claim, you’ll want a paper trail.

Every week, Allworth Financial’s Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach answer your questions. If you, a friend, or someone in your family has a money issue or problem, feel free to send those questions to yourmoney@enquirer.com.

Responses are for informational purposes only and individuals should consider whether any general recommendation in these responses is suitable for their particular circumstances based on investment objectives, financial situation and needs. To the extent that a reader has any questions regarding the applicability of any specific issue discussed above to his/her individual situation, he/she is encouraged to consult with the professional adviser of his/her choosing, including a tax adviser and/or attorney. Retirement planning services offered through Allworth Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Securities offered through AW Securities, a Registered Broker/Dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Visit allworthfinancial.com or call 513-469-7500.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Should I co-sign a loan?