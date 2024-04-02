Allworth Advice | I don’t know much about money. Can you help?

Steve Hruby, CFP® and Amy Wagner

H.C. from Park Hills: I’m embarrassed to admit this, but I know very little about money. I’ve been married for 15 years, and I let my husband take care of everything when it comes to our finances. Recently, I was out with some girlfriends, and they started talking about money and I realize I might be missing out. But where do I even get started?

This is Amy and I’m taking over this question solo because it’s one I’m really passionate about. The truth is that most of us grew up in homes where nobody talked about money. And very few of us took personal finance classes, so we’ve found that the lack of a basic understanding of money isn’t uncommon at all.

One great place to start is to figure out where you are starting from. Let me explain. You need to figure out your net worth. Take all of the money that you have—in bank accounts, investment accounts (like your 401(k), IRAs, etc.), and the equity in your home, and add it all up. Now take your debt—what you owe on your mortgage, cars, any credit cards that you carry a balance on, student loans or other loans—and add that up. Now subtract what you have from what you owe and that’s your net worth. Hopefully, it’s a positive number. But even if it’s not, you now have a starting point. Make it your goal to increase that number every year.

How do you do that? The key is to save and invest more than you spend. One of the best places to save is with your work retirement plan. For most of us, that’s a 401(k). If you get a company match, put the maximum in that you can in order to take full advantage of that match. After all, it’s free money! And make it your goal to increase the percentage that you put into that account every year. Take advantage of the magic of compounding money. It’s a beautiful thing!

Now, if you listen to the Simply Money radio show at all, you already know I’m a huge fan of Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). If a high deductible healthcare plan makes sense for you and your family, I consider these accounts a rare gift from the government. They have a triple tax advantage—money goes in tax free, grows tax free, and you can take that money out tax free to pay for qualifying healthcare expenses. It’s hard to beat!

I also recommend taking a look at your credit score. It’s a common misconception that spouses have some kind of combined ‘marriage’ score—but that’s not the case! You have your own score based on your own credit history (though joint accounts can affect it), so it’s important that your score is strong enough to stand on its own. After all, you never know when you might need to take out a loan in your name or might need access to credit. Some insurance companies, employers, and landlords even check credit scores! And while most people actually have multiple credits scores, the most common one is a FICO score. You can see yours for free at a site like credit.com or creditkarma.com. Higher is better, and anything above 740 is considered very good.

Here's the Allworth Advice: You’ve already taken the hardest first step by recognizing you need to become more attuned to your finances, so that’s a win! And I’m actually going to be covering all of this and more in a fun event later this month that I’m calling “Wine, Women, and Wealth.” This will be a fun, low-key chat about money geared specifically for women. Bring your girlfriends! I promise there will be wine. If you’re interested, just go to allworthfinancial.com/women

