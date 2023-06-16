Allworth Advice: How do I know what financial advice to trust?

Question: Jon from Dearborn County: I’m trying to educate myself about investing, but there’s so much information out there that I’m getting overwhelmed. And there’s a lot of conflicting advice in articles I see online. Basically, how can I know what to trust?

A: First off, we’re really proud of you for making the effort to educate yourself! Knowledge and confidence are foundational when making any informed decision, so keep up the good work.

However, with that said, we understand your frustration. Just Googling “how to start investing” generates 681 million results. But to us, it’s not just the sheer volume of information that can be maddening these days – instead, it’s how deception can so easily be used to promote biased viewpoints and agendas.

For instance, we recently came across an article on a very legitimate, well-known financial website with a headline that read something to the effect of “here’s why annuities are perfect for retirees.” But as we took a closer look, this was not written by anyone on their writing staff (who you would assume would present both sides of the argument); it was instead written by a “contributor” who – surprise, surprise – owned a company that helps people shop for annuities. (Biased much?) And even this information was easy to miss because it wasn’t disclosed until you reached the very bottom of the page. But yet, here’s a very pro-annuity article that the average reader might very well believe without question because it’s featured on a popular financial website. And this happens all the time, about all different kinds of financial topics.

So, what can you do? Any time you’re reading an article that’s giving financial advice, make sure you understand who’s writing it and ask yourself, “What’s their agenda?” Try looking for a disclosure as well (like ours below); that should hopefully clue you into the author’s background and/or business. And be aware of anything labeled “Sponsored Content” or “Ad.” It doesn’t mean you have to immediately dismiss it (the content might still be worthwhile and legitimate), but just understand that the author or company has paid for it to be promoted.

Here's the Allworth Advice: We believe in the value of financial education. So keep reading and keep exploring. Just trust your gut and ask critical questions. And if you ever discover you’re finally at the point when you need to talk with someone, make sure it’s a fiduciary financial advisor. He or she is required by law to put your best interests ahead of their own, meaning you can trust they’ll provide you unbiased guidance.

Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach, Allworth Advice

Q: Tony and Angela in Maineville: Our 17-year-old son wants to buy a car. Any tips?

A: Despite improving supply chains and slightly improving inflation rates, it’s still a tough time to be used car shopping. In fact, new numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that, over the last three years, prices for new and used cars climbed the highest and fastest since 1988. And while used car prices have dropped a bit since the end of last year, according to CNN, they’re still $9,000 higher on average than in February of 2018. So, to help keep your son from busting his budget, the Allworth Advice is to have him follow the ‘20/10/4 Rule:’ He should save up enough so he can put 20% down; spend no more than 10% of his monthly budget on maintenance and insurance; and get a loan that is no longer than four years (48 months) long. You should also try to help him manage his expectations. Because what he’s hoping to buy is probably going to be vastly different than what he can afford to buy.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How do I know what financial advice to trust?