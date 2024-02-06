Allworth Advice | Can I move money from my IRA to HSA?

Every week, Allworth Financial’s Amy Wagner and Steve Hruby, CFP®, answer your questions. If you, a friend, or someone in your family has a money issue or problem, feel free to send those questions to yourmoney@enquirer.com.

Kristy from Erlanger: I’m currently saving in an HSA. I also have some money saved in an IRA. Can I transfer money from the IRA to the HSA? And would I have to pay taxes on that?

Answer: Just so we’re all on the same page, ‘HSA’ stands for Health Savings Account. This type of account comes with triple tax advantages: Contributions you make are tax-deductible, the money inside the account can be invested and grow tax free, and withdrawals are also tax free if used for qualified medical expenses. You can only contribute to an HSA if you’re enrolled in a qualified high-deductible health insurance plan.

On the other hand, a traditional IRA is what’s known as a ‘tax-deferred’ account. This means while contributions you make are typically tax-deductible (like the HSA contributions), you’ll eventually have to pay taxes on withdrawals.

With all that said, you can roll over IRA money to an HSA account tax free. Technically, this is called a ‘qualified HSA funding distribution’ (or QHFD for short). But there are a few caveats: First, the IRS will only let you make this money move once during your life. Second, the money must transfer directly between the IRA and HSA to be tax free. Third, you can only roll over up to the yearly HSA contribution limit minus what you’ve already contributed so far this year (contribution limits for 2024: $4,150 if you have single health coverage, $8,300 for family coverage; a $1,000 catch-up is allowed if the account owner is 55 or older). And finally, you have to be covered by a high-deductible health plan when you make this rollover and must remain eligible for this plan for 12 months following the transfer (you’ll pay a penalty and extra taxes if you don’t).

Here’s The Allworth Advice: Yes, you can make a QHFD as long as you follow all IRS rules (talk with your HSA plan administrator as well). However, it wouldn’t hurt to also consult with a fiduciary financial advisor or a trusted tax professional; he or she can help you determine if this is truly the best decision for your particular financial situation.

Karen from Butler County: Do my husband and I have a joint credit score?

Answer: We understand how it could be easy to assume this, given married couples can have joint checking accounts and the option to file their taxes together. But a ‘joint credit score’ does not exist. You each have your own individual credit report and credit score (though any joint accounts will impact you individually).

However, even though you both have separate credit scores doesn’t mean those scores are independent of each other. If the two of you will be applying for a loan together, lenders typically will check both scores – so if one of you has a stellar score and the other doesn’t, that poorer score can impact the interest rate you receive. If this happens to be your situation, work to improve that lower score before applying for any loans together.

The Allworth Advice is that while both people in a marriage share a lot of things, a credit score is not one of them. Therefore, it’s critical that you still take the time and effort to check, nurture, and maintain your individual score. You can see your score for free at credit.com or creditkarma.com.

