Allworth Advice | When should I start claiming Social Security?

Q: Carl in West Chester: I’ll turn 62 next year. Should I start claiming Social Security right away?

A: This is a question we get fairly often since folks are afraid Social Security is going to ‘run out’ of money and they want to cash in ASAP. So first, let us be clear: Social Security can never technically go broke as long as there are workers to pay into the system. You may not get what you were expecting, but you’ll get something.

With that said, let’s go over a few basic points about how Social Security works. You will get your full monthly benefit amount once you reach your Full Retirement Age (FRA), which, for most people, is now 67. If you start claiming any time between age 62 and 67, your monthly benefit will be reduced for the rest of your life. On the other hand, if you wait to claim past age 67 (up until age 70), your benefit will actually be boosted for the rest of your life. Additionally, if you decide you want to keep working while drawing a benefit, you’ll likely see a reduction to your benefit if you make more than $22,320 in 2024. (Two notes: You’ll be made whole eventually; once you hit your FRA, this is no reduction regardless of earnings.)

You also need to take into account your health (and family’s health history), your spouse (if applicable), your tax situation, if you want to keep working, and other sources of retirement income – just to name a few. Because all those components work together to determine what your Social Security strategy should look like. And the answer will look different for everyone.

Here's the Allworth Advice: When you decide to claim Social Security will impact the rest of your life, so we highly recommend seeking out the guidance of a fiduciary financial advisor. He or she can take a look at your full financial picture to help you determine your strategy. Because this isn’t a decision you want to make in a vacuum or on a whim.

Q: S.R. from Hamilton: Is it better to use a credit card or do the buy now pay later thing?

A: If you’re able to use a credit card and pay it off in full at the end of your billing cycle, that’s the absolute best approach. Because in this case, you’re not paying for the ‘privilege’ of spreading the cost of your purchase out over a longer time period (AKA, making interest payments).

However, if we assume you’re asking this question because you won’t be paying something off in full, there’s more nuance to consider. As a refresher, a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) program is basically a 21st century version of layaway – you agree to make payments over time (sometimes with interest), but in this case, you immediately get the item you’re purchasing as opposed to waiting until all payments are made. And of course, a credit card allows you to make minimum payments (with interest) thereby also stretching the time it takes to fully pay off a purchase.

So, is one better than the other? It depends. Credit cards have stronger consumer protections, the ability to earn rewards, and, if used responsibly, can improve your credit score. BNPL payments are not reported to credit bureaus, and having too many active at one time could become problematic to manage. However, BNPL services could be beneficial for someone who’s having difficulty getting approved for a credit card since there’s no hard credit check and approval is usually fairly quick.

If you’re a regular reader of this column, you likely know our Allworth Advice: We believe if you’re paying for something over time, that likely means you actually can’t afford it (a mortgage or car loan being the few obvious exceptions). Additionally, think of interest payments like this: You’re essentially self-imposing a ‘tax’ on yourself for not properly budgeting and planning for the expense.

Every week, Allworth Financial’s Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach answer your questions. If you, a friend, or someone in your family has a money issue or problem, feel free to send those questions to yourmoney@enquirer.com.

Responses are for informational purposes only and individuals should consider whether any general recommendation in these responses are suitable for their particular circumstances based on investment objectives, financial situation and needs. To the extent that a reader has any questions regarding the applicability of any specific issue discussed above to his/her individual situation, he/she is encouraged to consult with the professional advisor of his/her choosing, including a tax advisor and/or attorney. Retirement planning services offered through Allworth Financial a SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Securities offered through AW Securities, a Registered Broker/Dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Visit allworthfinancial.com or call (513) 469-7500

Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach, Allworth Advice

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Allworth Advice | When should I start claiming Social Security?