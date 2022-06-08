U.S. markets close in 4 hours

Allworth Financial Partners with New Mexico’s UAS Wealth Advisors

Allworth Financial
·2 min read

The agreement expands Allworth’s Southwestern U.S. footprint

Folsom, California, June 8, 2022, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allworth Financial, the 9th fastest growing RIA in America[1], has acquired UAS Wealth Advisors of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

 

Founded in 1990, UAS specializes in providing comprehensive fiduciary retirement planning and client-focused investment management advice. The firm has grown to over $427 million in assets under management and serves approximately 290 clients throughout New Mexico and the greater Southwestern United States.  

 

“With over 60 years of combined advisory experience operating UAS, new Allworth partner-advisors Matt Keller, Kirk Hudson, and Austin McDaniel are client-focused professionals with a deep commitment to the well-being of the people they serve,” said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Scott Hanson. Combined with two Phoenix-area locations and an office in Tucson, this is now the fourth office in the Southwest region bringing the total number of Allworth Financial locations to 25 nationwide.

 

“Kirk, Austin, and I all wanted more client-facing time and to partner with a firm that cares about their clients the way we and our staff care about ours," said UAS CEO, Matt Keller.  "We know that we've achieved this -- and more -- by joining forces with Allworth Financial."

 

“RIAs such as UAS that are well-run and good cultural fits are difficult to find,” said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Pat McClain. “The fact that the leadership at UAS was seeking to implement a succession plan that allows them to continue to work with fewer of the day-to-day challenges of running a firm, while also providing their loyal team members with the potential for expanded professional opportunities, made partnering with them an easy decision.”

 

Allworth Financial, with $15 billion in AUA, clients in all 50 states, and offices in every region of the country, was founded in 1993 in Sacramento, California. The firm once again earned the National Business Research Institute’s Circle of Excellence award for client satisfaction in 2021, which ranks it among the most-admired wealth management brands in America.

 

About Allworth Financial

With its direct and educational approach to advising, award-winning Allworth Financial is a full-service independent investment financial advisory firm that specializes in retirement planning, investment advising, tax planning & preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management. Allworth delivers long and short-term investment planning solutions and guidance to help clients achieve their goals and plan strategically for retirement.

[1] https://www.riachannel.com/top-wealth-managers-growth-in-assets-Allworth-Financial/

CONTACT: Sean Harvey Allworth Financial 5102921910 sean.harvey@allworthfinancial.com


