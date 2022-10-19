U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,685.71
    -34.27 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,366.75
    -157.05 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,643.33
    -129.07 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.50
    -37.46 (-2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.42
    +2.60 (+3.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.40
    -21.40 (-1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    18.41
    -0.19 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9769
    -0.0095 (-0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1215
    -0.0107 (-0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8740
    +0.6870 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,210.62
    -0.52 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.62
    -2.06 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Ally is building a dead-simple, no-code robot arm

Brian Heater
·2 min read

“Both my dad and mom had their own business,” Ally Robotics founder and CEO Mitch Tolson tells TechCrunch. “My mom had a sign company. Every single weekend and nights during the week, I was installing neon signs, welding up frames, digging trenches, holes for electrical, all of it.”

The executive says those formative years on construction sites were part of the inspiration behind the Washington-based startup’s formation. The central conceit behind the company is simple enough: What if we could train robots more like we train people?

The company, which pitched today onstage in Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt, has developed a combination hardware and software solution designed to make it easier to deploy these automated solutions for those without coding/robotics experience. The perfect example is Ally’s first major partner, Miso Robotics. The company behind the Flippy robotic fry chef signed a $30 million letter of intent to adopt Ally’s technology. That’s a big win at this early stage.

The startup has also raised $4.7 million in crowdfunding, along with a $6.1 million Series A led by Joe Rodriguez of Pancho Ryan LLC. The company is currently in development for its robot arms, with plans to begin manufacturing late next year. Beyond the already announced Miso deal, the company has additional letters of intent, amounting to around $200,000/month, in a kind of RaaS (robotics-as-a-service) model.

Beyond flipping burgers, Tolson says construction workers -- including a roofer -- have expressed interest in the platform, along with Bobacino, an automated boba tea bar. Yet another firm has expressed interest in the technology to help paint Christmas ornaments.

The company says it’s developed both hardware and software components in tandem to lower the barrier of entry for non-robotics, creating a no-code solution in the process. Users show the robot how to perform a task by walking them through the steps, be it making a hamburger or affixing shingles to a roof.

“I think that to build a great product that really focuses on solving the real customer need and requirements, you can’t just be a software company or a hardware company,” says Tolson. “You have to do both.”

Recommended Stories

  • Kevin Hart's Hartbeat Ventures takes its first outside investment from J.P. Morgan

    Hartbeat Ventures is taking in its first institutional investment from J.P. Morgan, comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart announced today at TechCrunch Disrupt. Hartbeat Ventures, an early-stage VC firm with a focus on lifestyle, media and technology, is focused on inclusion — financial inclusion, specifically.

  • Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years

    Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple introduced the 10th Generation iPad. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the line and that model is currently our top pick for an iPad, and is an unbeatable value -- especially when it's discounted to $269. Apple's 10th Gen iPad adopts a look similar to that of the iPad Air, iPad Mini, and even the iPad Pros.

  • Titans' Henry, Colts' Pittman among best bets to score

    Henry has been on a tear as of late, scoring five TDs over his past four weeks, and his hot streak should continue in Week 7 versus a Colts team that stifles the pass, but is our eighth-best matchup for opposing RBs. With the best TD odds (-275) in the league this week, Henry is likely to reach the end zone for his fifth straight game. With 22.53% TD dependency and -200 odds to score, Jacobs is one of the best bets to score at the RB position in Week 7.

  • Google Lamda: A glimpse at the ultra-realistic chat tech

    Earlier this year, the company fired an engineer who claimed the Lamda AI language system had feelings.

  • The taquero behind the famous Ricky's Fish Tacos announces he's leaving L.A.

    The beloved Ricky's Fish Tacos plans to leave L.A., but first, the food truck will pop up for two final weekends in Hollywood.

  • Apple stops selling the Apple TV HD

    Apple has discontinued the Apple TV HD, making the new 4K model its most affordable media player.

  • Your iPhone has a pro video recording feature you probably didn't know about — here's how to turn it on

    It's easy with an iPhone to record video with high quality sterero sound to accompany it.

  • Apple reportedly cuts production figures on iPhone 14 Plus, unveils redesigned iPad

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details the latest moves by Apple, which include a newly designed iPad and iPhone 14 Plus production cut.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.

  • Why AMD Continues to See Weakness in the Consumer Market

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). I'll take a closer look at online reports about AMD cutting down supplies of the Ryzen 7000 processor and talk about the numerous headwinds affecting the consumer processor market, one of them being Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

  • 11 Best Machine Learning Stocks to Buy

    In this piece we will take a look at the 11 best machine learning stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Best Machine Learning Stocks to Buy. Machine learning refers to a set of […]

  • Poor, less white U.S. neighborhoods get worst internet deals

    A couple of years into the pandemic, Shirley Neville had finally had enough of her shoddy internet service.

  • What will save the metaverse from becoming a 'ghost town'?

    The metaverse is reportedly struggling to keep users, with blockchain data revealing that one platform only had around 35 daily 'active users'.

  • Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus - the Information

    The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Last month, Apple dropped its plan to increase production of the new iPhone models as an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to a Bloomberg News report.

  • Oracle and Nvidia Partner For Better Cloud AI Computation Solutions

    Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) forged a multi-year partnership to help customers solve business challenges with accelerated computing and AI. The partnership aims to bring the full NVIDIA accelerated computing stack from GPUs to systems to software to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). OCI added tens of thousands more NVIDIA GPUs, including the A100 and upcoming H100, to its capacity. Combined with OCI's AI cloud infrastructure of bare metal, cluster networking, and stor

  • You're Turning Your Customers into ’Vampires‘! Comcast Takes Aim at T-Mobile's FWA

    After watching T-Mobile add 560,000 fixed-wireless customers in Q2, suddenly flatfooted Comcast targets the wireless company with a new negative marketing campaign

  • Adobe’s Annual Sales Forecast Falls Short on Currency Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc., the biggest maker of creative design software, reiterated its forecasts for the current quarter even while projecting 2023 revenue that fell just short of analysts’ estimates, relieving investors who feared economic uncertainty would hinder demand.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruc

  • UPDATE 2-Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus - the Information

    Apple Inc is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as it re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain. The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Redditors have created millions of crypto wallets to buy NFT avatars

    In July, Reddit jumped on the NFT train, launching an NFT-based marketplace that allows users to purchase blockchain-based profile pictures for a fixed rate. Given the general sentiment around NFTs today, you might assume -- like me -- that the experiment ended poorly. Today during a panel at TechCrunch Disrupt, Reddit chief product officer Pali Bhat revealed that over three million Redditors have used Reddit's Vault blockchain wallet to create over three million crypto wallets to date.

  • Persistence’s Liquid Staking Protocol pSTAKE Teams Up With Anchorage Digital

    Liquid staking has become more popular with institutions, particularly after the Ethereum network moved to proof-of-stake.