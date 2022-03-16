U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,315.75
    +53.75 (+1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,917.00
    +385.00 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,689.50
    +237.75 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.80
    +23.10 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.10
    +0.66 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.20
    -9.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    25.04
    -0.12 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    +0.0053 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.47
    -3.30 (-10.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3094
    +0.0055 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3030
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,471.41
    +1,756.54 (+4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.55
    +39.28 (+4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,272.49
    +96.79 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Ally Energy Solutions Awarded NCPA 2021 Vendor Contract

·2 min read

NCPA partnership brings expert energy efficiency and management solutions to the public and nonprofit sector at a guaranteed low cost.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Energy Solutions, a national energy efficiency company, has been proudly awarded a maximum 5-year, no dollar limit vendor contract for 'Electrical Power System and Electronics Systems Protection Consulting and Related Services' by the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA). Due to the competitive selection process, only one other vendor was awarded a contract in this category. NCPA vendors are evaluated by service quality, performance guarantees, value-added services, and pricing, ensuring Ally Energy Solutions services are of the highest quality and competitively priced.

Ally Energy Solutions is awarded a five-year, no dollar limit, national contract for public sector use to sell their turnkey customer energy and electrical services through NCPA.
Ally Energy Solutions is awarded a five-year, no dollar limit, national contract for public sector use to sell their turnkey customer energy and electrical services through NCPA.

NCPA is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. Utilizing state-of-the-art procurement resources and solutions, NCPA facilitates cooperative purchasing contracts that ensure all public agencies are receiving products and services of the highest quality at the lowest prices.

Over 90,000 agencies nationwide from both the public and nonprofit sectors—including national school districts, higher education institutions, local governments, health organizations, and more—are eligible to use NCPA's cooperative purchasing contracts to utilize competitively priced products and services from its vendors, now including Ally Energy Solutions.

As a result of the NCPA contract, the Ally team was awarded a contract for Power Factor Correction by a Houston-area school district. The school district was looking to significantly lower their utility bill, so Ally Energy Solutions implemented a turnkey Power Factor Correction solution—ensuring power factor improvement to a guaranteed level. After significant utility demand charge reduction and successful measurement and verification across six campuses, the school district intends to pursue Power Factor Correction from the Ally team at the remainder of their campuses.

About Ally Energy Solutions:
From industrial facilities to school districts, Ally Energy Solutions delivers turnkey energy solutions to institutions across the U.S. Ally looks at energy savings opportunities from the whole facility and facility owner perspective, with an emphasis on relationships over transactions. Through the relentless pursuit of sustainable, financially viable savings opportunities, the Ally team has earned the privilege to serve as the trusted energy advisor to some of the largest facility owners, utilities, and technologists in the world. For more information, visit: ally-energy.com

Media Contact:
Name: Michael Bowman
Email: mbowman@ally-energy.com
Phone: 469-363-2445
Website: ally-energy.com

Ally Energy Solutions
Ally Energy Solutions
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-energy-solutions-awarded-ncpa-2021-vendor-contract-301503471.html

SOURCE Ally Energy Solution

Recommended Stories

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Analyst Report: Duke Energy Corporation

    Duke Energy is one of the largest U.S. utilities, with regulated utilities in the Carolinas, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky that deliver electricity to nearly 8 million customers. Its natural gas utilities serve more than 1.5 million customers. Duke operates in three major segments: electric utilities and infrastructure; gas utilities and infrastructure; and commercial renewables.

  • Xcel struggling to repair power plant as peak electricity season looms

    Colorado's biggest utility revealed it's having trouble sourcing parts to repair its largest power plant as peak electricity season looms.

  • UK gets first new-style pylons in a century

    The new style of electricity pylon is designed to reduce the impact on the local environment.

  • TotalEnergies Gives Up Myanmar Asset To PTTEP For Nothing

    Thailand's PTTEP will be taking over operatorship of the Yadana gas field off Myanmar following TotalEnergies' departure from the country.

  • Save Money on Your Electric Bill As Costs Climb — Here’s How To Prep for Warmer Weather

    Volatile energy prices, coupled with a global supply shortage resulting from Russia's war on the Ukraine, could begin hurting consumers not just at the gas pumps, but at home where rising costs of...

  • FedEx Stock Reaches Sky-High Implied Volatility; Can This Iron Condor Trade Produce A 72% Return?

    FedEx stock is showing elevated implied volatility with an IV (implied volatility) percentile reading of 99%. In part, that is because the company is due to report earnings after the close on Thursday, and we typically see elevated implied volatility around that event. Traders who think FDX will not move too much following the earnings report could look at an iron condor trade.

  • Warren Buffett’s base salary has stayed at $100K for the past 25 years

    Warren Buffett is worth more than $100 billion, but he hasn't had a pay raise in more than two decades.

  • Binance Receives First Middle Eastern Crypto License in Bahrain

    Binance will provide crypto-asset trading, custodial services, and portfolio management to customers under the supervision of the Bahrain regulators.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn sees possible revenue hit from supply chain woes

    Apple supplier Foxconn forecast an up to 3% fall in revenue for the year in what could be its first annual sales decline in six years, as a shortage of chips squeezes smartphone production and demand cools following a surge during the pandemic. The stoppages from Foxconn - the world's largest contract electronics maker - and other companies including Japan's Toyota Motor have fuelled concerns over how global supply chains could be impacted as China deals with its biggest spike in COVID-19 infections since early 2020. Chairman Liu Young-way said on a post-earnings call on Wednesday that Foxconn would only have better clarity on supply chain uncertainty in the second half of the year.

  • Caleres Shares Jump After Reporting Record Results for the Full Year

    Shares of Caleres rose modestly after markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Electric Last Mile shares plunge on SEC probe

    ELMS in a regulatory filing after hours on Friday said the SEC was investigating matters discussed in prior filings including disagreements with an accounting firm and compliance with the Nasdaq's listing rules. ELMS and the SEC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. EV startup Lucid Group, which too went public through merger with a special purpose acquisition company, disclosed in December that it had received a subpoena from the regulator related to an investigation into its blank-check deal.

  • Triton Is Set to Benefit for Years. Global Shipping Chaos Is Easing.

    Shipping-container-leasing firm Triton International has thrived amid the holdups that have plagued global logistics. It's set to gain more as problems ease.

  • Discovery CEO made over $246 million in 2021 thanks to bumper stock options

    Zaslav's compensation rose more than 550% in 2021 and included option awards valued at $202.9 million. The one-time options grant extends over seven years, at strike prices of $35.65 or greater, according to a Discovery spokesman, which means Zaslav would receive a payout only after fueling a substantial surge in the share price. Zaslav negotiated an extension of his employment contract in May, after Discovery announced its $43 billion acquisition of AT&T's WarnerMedia.

  • Covid Stops Work at Tesla Plant. But the Stock Rises Because There Is Good News Too.

    A report says Tesla is halting production at its Shanghai plant amid a rise of Covid variant infections in China. But investors have other things on their minds.

  • Cryptocurrency Exchanges Make their Mark on the Mideast

    Two cryptocurrency exchanges are making their presence felt in the Mideast. FTX said it received a virtual-asset license in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. FTX Europe, a recently-established division operating in Europe and the Middle East, is among the anchors in the Dubai World Trade Centre, an economic free zone.

  • Trade But Don't Invest in Coupa Software: Here's the Issue

    Coupa Software released the firm's fourth quarter financial performance on Monday evening. For the reporting period, Coupa posted adjusted EPS of $0.19, which easily beat expectations. Full year results show record revenue of $725M... up 34%, record calculated billings of $855M... up 33%, record operating cash flow of $168M, and record adjusted free cash flow of $156M.

  • What Is a Good Debt-to-Income (DTI) Ratio?

    Your debt-to-income ratio helps lenders determine your creditworthiness. Find out how to calculate your score and how to improve the results.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • U.S. Futures Climb on Ukraine Talks, China Pledge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures and European stocks surged on Wednesday after the Kremlin hinted at progress in peace talks with Ukraine, adding to positive sentiment stoked by China’s vow to stabilize its markets. Treasuries and the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’