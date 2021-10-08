U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,408.87
    +9.11 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,783.44
    +28.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,677.59
    +23.58 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.09
    +35.14 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.78
    +1.48 (+1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.90
    +20.70 (+1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.51 (+2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    +0.0080 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8520
    +0.2360 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,459.71
    +279.64 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,315.42
    +9.82 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.07
    +21.03 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     
JOBS:

September jobs report disappoints, big miss on expectations

Only 194,000 jobs were added, 500,000 was expected

Ally Financial announces date of 2022 annual meeting of stockholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DETROIT, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today announced that it will conduct its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Additional details will be provided in the company's proxy statement.

About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

Contacts:

Daniel Eller
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-5216
daniel.eller@ally.com

Jillian Palash
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6201
jillian.palash@ally.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-announces-date-of-2022-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301396067.html

SOURCE Ally Financial

Recommended Stories

  • Sundial Growers to Acquire Alcanna for $346M; Shares Jump 16.7%

    Canada-based cannabis producer Sundial Growers (SNDL) has signed an agreement to acquire Canadian liquor retailer Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ) for approximately $346 million. Following the announcement, Sundial’s shares soared 16.7% in extended trade on Thursday to close at $0.76. Alcanna operates 171 locations primarily in Alberta under its brands Ace Liquor, Liquor Depot and Wine and Beyond. As per the agreement, for each common share, Alcanna shareholders will receive 10.69 common shares of Sundia

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • Camber Energy is still hot as the stock soars on heavy volume, a day after nearly doubling

    Camber Energy Inc. remained the hottest name on Wall Street, as the oil-and-gas company's stock is once again the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges ahead of Friday's open as the recent rollercoaster ride looked set to continue. The stock soared 28.4% in Friday's premarket on volume of 71.9 million shares, after it skyrocketed 95.9% on volume of 961.2 million shares on Thursday, which came after the company disclosed it had no plans for a reverse stock split. That run up followed a fou

  • These 2 COVID-19 Stocks Could Boost the Market Friday

    The stock market continued to gain ground on Thursday, picking up greater momentum as investors started to get more comfortable with the idea of a full economic recovery. A couple of stocks that have played instrumental roles with COVID posted big gains in after-hours trading on Thursday, and what they're saying about their businesses could have implications for the whole stock market. Below, we'll look at why Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) moved sharply upward late Thursday afternoon.

  • Market Sell-Off: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Market jitters present a potential opportunity to get in on high-growth stocks like Facebook and Nvidia.

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • 3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

    The three major U.S. indexes were down for the month, and many growth stocks experienced even sharper declines. Despite the market's slide, these three growth stocks are up over the past month and have the fundamentals that could propel them to outperform moving forward. Asana (NYSE: ASAN) is a web and mobile application that helps organizations organize and manage the efforts of their employees.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • Apple’s potential 2024 car launch will rock Tesla’s stock: analyst

    Craig Irwin, Roth Capital Partners Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from Tesla’s investor day.

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

    It's easy to become distracted by the noise surrounding Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) right now. Others are concerned about the possibility that Intel will recapture market share from Nvidia in the gaming market. Nvidia's long-term growth prospects remain outstanding.

  • Why Ford Stock Popped Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) got a lot of press for its investor day yesterday, but it is Ford's (NYSE: F) stock that is leading the way today, climbing as much as 5.9%. Yesterday, CNBC reported that GM told investors it was heading full bore into the world of electric vehicles, and with a recurring revenue strategy, it expects it to double annual sales by 2030. Ford announced last week that it is investing more than $11 billion to build an EV and battery manufacturing "mega campus" in Tennessee, as well as two other battery plants in Kentucky, along with Korean partner SK Innovation.

  • 10 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best big pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now. On September 9, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) unveiled a comprehensive plan to reduce drug […]

  • Bitcoin bull run: analysts predict record rally to end 2021

    Bitcoin's price was up 1.2% on Friday and has managed to hold above a key level of $50,000, as analysts expect cryptocurrencies to soar in Q4.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil prices have staged an epic comeback. Oil prices could have further to run, given rebounding demand and the slow return of supply. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is leading the way, which is why it's my top oil stock to buy right now.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • ChemoCentryx's stock jumps 80% after receiving FDA approval for vasculitis drug

    Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc. soared 80.3% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said that it had received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its ANCA-associated vasculitis therapy. The company said this is the first new drug to treat the rare autoimmune disease in a decade. ChemoCentryx's stock slipped 68.3% this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 16.1%.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    Whether you realize it or not, you probably interact with artificial intelligence (AI) on a daily basis. With Falcon Complete, the company provides cybersecurity as a service, deploying a team of professional threat hunters that deliver round-the-clock protection to clients.

  • Why Shares of Tata Motors Drove Higher on Thursday

    While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both rising Thursday, shares of giant Indian automaker Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) were gaining considerably more ground than the benchmark averages. As of 1:44 p.m. EDT, shares of Tata Motors trading on the NYSE were up by 15.8% to a level they hadn't seen since April 2018. The catalyst behind Tata's surge on Thursday was an auspicious new view on the stock from Morgan Stanley analyst Binay Singh.