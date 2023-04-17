U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,151.32
    +13.68 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,987.18
    +100.71 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,157.72
    +34.26 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.84
    +21.68 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.97
    -1.55 (-1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    2,007.70
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.32 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0935
    -0.0063 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5910
    +0.0690 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2374
    -0.0041 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4730
    +0.7280 (+0.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,456.09
    -893.24 (-2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.55
    -9.63 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.51
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,514.78
    +21.31 (+0.07%)
     

Ally Financial declares dividend on common stock and Series B and Series C preferred stock

PR Newswire
·2 min read

DETROIT, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, payable on May 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 1, 2023, as well as quarterly dividend payments for the company's Series B and Series C preferred stock securities, payable on May 15, 2023.

A quarterly dividend payment was declared on Ally's 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, of approximately $15.9 million, or $11.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2023. Additionally, a dividend payment was declared on Ally's 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, of approximately $11.8 million, or $11.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2023.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves more than 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, point-of-sale personal lending, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings through more than 23,000 dealers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures
For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Sean Leary 
Ally Investor Relations 
704-444-4830 
sean.leary@ally.com

Peter Gilchrist 
Ally Communications (Media) 
704-644-6299 
peter.gilchrist@ally.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-declares-dividend-on-common-stock-and-series-b-and-series-c-preferred-stock-301799156.html

SOURCE Ally Financial