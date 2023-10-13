Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.30

The board of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of November, with investors receiving $0.30 per share. This makes the dividend yield 4.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Ally Financial's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Ally Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company, given its 7-year history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio of 33%shows that Ally Financial would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 54.2%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 24% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Ally Financial Is Still Building Its Track Record

Ally Financial's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.32 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. Ally Financial has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

Ally Financial Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Ally Financial has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.0% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Ally Financial's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Ally Financial's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ally Financial that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

