Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.30

Ally Financial Inc.'s (NYSE:ALLY) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.30 per share on 15th of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Ally Financial's stock price has increased by 48% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Ally Financial's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Ally Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company, given its 8-year history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Ally Financial's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 33%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 82.5% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 26% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Ally Financial Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2016, the annual payment back then was $0.32, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Although it's important to note that Ally Financial's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Ally Financial has the ability to continue this into the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ally Financial that you should be aware of before investing. Is Ally Financial not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

