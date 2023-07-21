Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.30

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will pay a dividend of $0.30 on the 15th of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Ally Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Having paid out dividends for 7 years, Ally Financial has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on Ally Financial's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 33%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 54.5% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 24% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Ally Financial Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 7 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2016, the annual payment back then was $0.32, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 21% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

We Could See Ally Financial's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Ally Financial has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.0% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Ally Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Ally Financial might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Ally Financial that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

