CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Chief Financial Officer, Jenn LaClair, will present at the 19th Annual Barclays Global Financial Services Virtual Conference on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 from approximately 9:00 - 9:40 a.m. ET.

A live video webcast will be available on the day of the virtual conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.

About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit https://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Daniel Eller
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-5216
daniel.eller@ally.com

Jillian Palash
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6201
Jillian.palash@ally.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-to-present-at-the-19th-annual-barclays-global-financial-services-virtual-conference-301362188.html

SOURCE Ally Financial

