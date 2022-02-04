U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,479.85
    +2.41 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.83
    -150.33 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,006.45
    +127.63 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,988.16
    -2.87 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.06
    +2.79 (+3.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.00
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.22 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1439
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9250
    +0.0980 (+5.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    -0.0068 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2700
    +0.3090 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,500.93
    +2,625.07 (+7.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.92
    +50.95 (+5.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.95
    +2.11 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Ally Financial to present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Financial Services Forum

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALLY

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Chief Financial Officer Jenn LaClair will present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Financial Services Forum on Thursday, Feb.17, 2022, from approximately 10:30 - 11:10 a.m. ET.

A live video webcast will be available on the day of the conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contact:
Daniel Eller
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-5216
daniel.eller@ally.com

Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
peter.gilchrist@ally.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-to-present-at-the-credit-suisse-23rd-annual-financial-services-forum-301475197.html

SOURCE Ally Financial

Recommended Stories