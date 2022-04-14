U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.00
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,561.00
    +79.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,228.50
    +7.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.80
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.04
    -1.21 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.00
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.18 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0873
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    -2.68 (-11.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3121
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3410
    -0.3470 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,928.36
    +1,043.84 (+2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.70
    +17.05 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,579.65
    -1.15 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Ally Financial reports first quarter 2022 financial results

·2 min read
In this article:
  • ALLY
    Watchlist

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today reported its first quarter 2022 financial results. View the full press release in PDF.

The news release, presentation and financial supplement can be accessed in the following ways:

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Information: Conference call participation is available via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (https://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html). In order to join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: https://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8598425. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as the direct event passcode and a unique registrant ID.

Archive: A taped replay of this call will be made available from noon ET on Apr. 14, 2022, until Apr. 21, 2022. Please dial 855-859-2056 (or +1-404-537-3406 for international access) and enter the conference ID code 8598425 to access the taped replay. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the Ally Investor Relations website.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a consumer credit card business, a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. Our brand conviction is that we are all better off with an ally, and our focus is on helping our customers achieve their strongest financial well-being, a notion personalized to what is important to them. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit https://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-4830
sean.leary@ally.com

Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
peter.gilchrist@ally.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-reports-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301525757.html

SOURCE Ally Financial

