U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,010.43
    -99.98 (-2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,717.96
    -663.38 (-2.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,876.27
    -390.14 (-3.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.09
    +23.24 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.58
    -0.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.10
    -29.50 (-1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    -0.33 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0019
    -0.0102 (-1.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4450
    +0.0830 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0135 (-1.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0310
    +1.2310 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,451.74
    -905.39 (-4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.86
    -20.84 (-3.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,407.08
    -65.95 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

IT Ally launches SMB Elevate™ to offer private equity firms and their portfolio companies a complete solution for managing value creation.

·2 min read

IT Ally, in partnership with Maestro, has expanded its service offerings with SMB 
Elevate™ to identify, plan and manage value creation initiatives and accelerate growth.

CINCINNATI, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Ally, a 2022 Inc. 5000 award-winner for one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, has formally launched SMB Elevate to generate extraordinary value for private equity (PE) firms and their portfolio companies.

Registered Logo (PRNewsfoto/IT Ally LLC)
Registered Logo (PRNewsfoto/IT Ally LLC)

86% of private equity-backed CFOs believe that that a digital value creation plan would strengthen alignment with sponsors and improve the firm-finance dynamic.
– Accordion Survey Report: The State of the PE Sponsor-CFO Relationship

SMB Elevate includes a comprehensive set of services enabled by Maestro, the value creation platform for the private equity industry. Clients on the Elevate program begin with a deep data diagnostic analysis and value creation plans that include key initiatives to close value gaps and accelerate growth.

"PE firms are under more pressure to significantly enhance operational value to achieve desired returns. This has led to a sharper focus on value creation planning, and execution. The SMB Elevate solution provides the resources, expertise, tools and the ongoing services required to plan, manage, and assess portfolio companies' growth and value creation."

–  Michael Fillios, Founder & CEO, ITA

The SMB Elevate solution utilizes a highly differentiated diagnostic approach to analyze existing or to create new growth strategies and delivers a tailored value creation plan. The initiatives and plan are then tracked with a managed service called VCaaS or Value Creation as a Service which is priced based on the company revenue and complexity of its value creation plan. The SMB Elevate solution includes the following features:

  • Manage Value Creation Plan

  • Annual Performance Review

  • Annual Strategic Objective Planning

  • Quarterly Performance Analysis

  • Quarterly Tactical Initiative Review

  • Portfolio Company Value Bridge Update

  • Project Management Reviews

  • Task & Initiative Updates

"Bridging the gap between strategy and execution continues to be a critical focus area for PE Firms and their portfolio companies. We are thrilled to partner with the IT Ally team to deliver a comprehensive solution that combines our industry leading technology with their consulting expertise to drive value creation for our mutual clients.

- Amy Newlan, Senior Vice President, Head of Client Development, Maestro 

About IT Ally

Founded in 2017, IT Ally is a market leader in business and technology advisory services and solutions for small and mid-size businesses or SMBs. As an Inc. 5000 award-winner for one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, IT Ally helps SMBs grow faster, be more secure, and maximize the value of their technology investments. For more information, contact Michael Fillios at michael.fillios@itallyllc.com or visit itallyllc.com to learn more.

About Maestro

Maestro is the value creation platform designed exclusively for the Private Equity industry. Founded by Accordion, the PE-focused financial consulting and technology firm, and backed by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Maestro helps PE sponsors modernize their operations and maximize value creation in private equity–backed companies through enhanced portfolio management and increased collaboration with all stakeholders. The Maestro platform serves as an essential solution for the private equity industry – from diligence to exit. For more information, please visit: https://www.go-maestro.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-ally-launches-smb-elevate-to-offer-private-equity-firms-and-their-portfolio-companies-a-complete-solution-for-managing-value-creation-301621599.html

SOURCE IT Ally LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Futures Tumble, Yields Spike on Inflation Shock: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stock futures plunged and Treasury yields spiked higher after consumer prices rose faster than expected last month, likely clearing the way for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sharply at its next meeting.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Re

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble after August inflation tops estimates

    U.S. stocks fell sharply at the market open after August inflation data came in hotter than expected.

  • Better Buy: ChargePoint vs. Blink Charging

    Oil price volatility and new federal legislation should benefit these two companies. Which is the better pick?

  • Alibaba Stock Gets Slammed by COVID: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

    Alibaba's woes intensified in the fiscal first quarter. Still, there were a few bright spots that investors should not miss.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Dow Jones Dives 500 Points On Hot Inflation Report; Apple, Tesla Drop

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 500 points on Tuesday's hot inflation report — the Labor Department's consumer price index, or CPI.

  • 2 Risky Stocks That Are Running Low on Cash

    Investors should always be wary of businesses that are low on cash. A couple of risky stocks that don't have much cash on their books today include Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY). In August, shares of Bluebird Bio popped as the Food and Drug Administration approved Zynteglo to treat people with beta-thalassemia who require ongoing blood transfusions.

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • Nio Released Q2 Earnings, But Before Buying You Should Know This

    One of the most well-known electric vehicle makers released its highly anticipated second-quarter earnings last week. Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese-based EV manufacturer, posted a lackluster Q2 report, and while there is reason for some hope, the company faces an uphill battle before investor confidence will be restored. Since its founding in 2014, Nio has become a popular EV maker not only in China but also among American investors.

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • Inflation: Consumer prices rise 8.3% over last year in August, tanking stocks and clinching rate hikes

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its August Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Here are the main figures from the report, compared to Wall Street estimates.

  • Apple Stock: Headed to $220?

    Two analysts think Apple's new iPhone models are attracting more orders than the iPhone 13 lineup was last year.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best energy stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine led […]

  • Better Buy: Okta vs. Palo Alto Networks

    One is already cashing in on rising cybersecurity demand. The other is struggling to achieve profitability.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    When it comes to finding a great dividend stock to add to your investment portfolio, there's a wide variety of stocks to choose from. David Jagielski: In June, dividend stalwart Abbott Laboratories announced it was paying a dividend for the 394th quarter in a row. At first glance, the healthcare company's dividend yield of 1.8% may look humdrum given that the S&P 500 average yield is 1.7%.

  • Stocks Fall After Inflation Data is Higher Than Expected

    U.S. stock indexes opened lower after annual inflation eased to 8.3% in August but came in higher than economists anticipated

  • Russia’s cash reserves run dry as West shuns Putin’s energy

    UK teeters on edge of recession after ‘feeble’ rebound FTSE 100 jumps 1.3pc; Pound slumps against euro Roger Bootle: We face a succession of Black Wednesdays – but good things can come out of bad Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Peloton's Shake-Up Continues, but This Tiny Stock Doubled Early Tuesday

    As the connected fitness equipment maker keeps going through turmoil, good news helped lift a largely unknown company's share price.