Allyl Chloride Market - 69% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with DuPont de Nemours Inc. & INOVYN Europe Ltd. |17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 69% of the growth will originate from APAC for the allyl chloride market. China and India are the key markets for the allyl chloride market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. High demand for epichlorohydrin will facilitate the allyl chloride market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The allyl chloride market is expected to grow by USD 1.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.45% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Allyl Chloride Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - View FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Allyl Chloride Market Analysis Report by Application (Epichlorohydrin, Chelating agents, Allylic ether resins, Allylic esters, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/allyl-chloride-market-industry-analysis

Allyl chloride market - Driver & Challenge

The allyl chloride market is driven by the increasing use of allyl chloride derivatives in several applications. However, stringent environmental laws and regulations may impede market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Some of key Allyl Chloride Players with offerings:

The allyl chloride market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers allyl chloride such as Tychem 5000, Tychem 5000-C3360T TN, Tychem 5000-C3275T TN, Tychem 5000-C3128T TN, and many more.

  • INOVYN Europe Ltd. - The company offers allyl chloride which is a precursor of epichlorohydrin. It is also used in the production of green tires and other rubber products, and of coagulants for water treatment.

  • Kashima Chemical Co. Ltd. - The company offers allyl chloride which can be used to make synthetic resins, as well as raw materials or intermediates for allyl compounds, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural chemicals.

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - The company offers allyl chloride which is used in the production of plastics.

  • Olin Corp. - The company offers allyl chloride which is a clear, colorless, highly flammable liquid, possessing an unpleasant, pungent odor

To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Allyl Chloride Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Epichlorohydrin - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Chelating agents - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Allylic ether resins - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Allylic esters - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Allyl Chloride Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

For additional information on segmentation - Grab an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Related Reports:
Calcium Chloride Market -The calcium chloride market size will grow up to USD 327.17 mn at a CAGR of 5.22% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Silane Market -The silane market share should rise by USD 616.32 million from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 5.14%. Download a free sample now!

Allyl Chloride Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.71 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.00

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 69%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

DuPont de Nemours Inc., INOVYN Europe Ltd., Kashima Chemical Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Olin Corp., OSAKA SODA CO. Ltd., SIELC Technologies, Solvay SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allyl-chloride-market---69-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--evolving-opportunities-with-dupont-de-nemours-inc--inovyn-europe-ltd-17000-technavio-reports-301462192.html

SOURCE Technavio

