Alm. Brand A/S: Anne Mette Toftegaard appointed as new Deputy CEO

ALM Brand A/S
·1 min read
ALM Brand A/S
ALM Brand A/S

Announcement no. 7/2022

Anne Mette Toftegaard appointed as new Deputy CEO of Alm. Brand

Anne Mette Toftegaard has been appointed new Deputy CEO of Alm. Brand, also joining CEO Rasmus Werner Nielsen on the Management Board.

Anne Mette Toftegaard (55) joins Alm. Brand after for the past eight years having held the position of CEO of LB Forsikring, where she has been employed since 2000. In addition to this position, Anne Mette Toftegaard has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Danish Insurance Association (Forsikring & Pension) since 2013, holding the office of deputy chair since 2019. Anne Mette is a law graduate and an attorney-at-law.

“I’m extremely pleased to welcome Anne Mette Toftegaard to our group. She joins Alm. Brand with more than 20 years’ experience in insurance, a very strong sustainability profile, strong visions and a strong track record in customer satisfaction and loyalty, claims prevention and management. In joining the forces of Anne Mette Toftegaard and Rasmus Werner Nielsen, Alm. Brand will get a very strong team on its Management Board and be even better positioned to shape the new and enlarged Alm. Brand,” says Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The new Deputy CEO is looking forward to helping shape the future Alm. Brand Group.

“I’m driven by the opportunity to develop the role that insurance can and should play for our customers and society in general – with the support of good partners. For centuries, insurance has been rooted in solidarity and the idea of sharing responsibility, but it’s also a fast developing industry, in which preventing and avoiding claims will come to play a key role. I look forward to working with Rasmus, the other members of group management and my many highly skilled new colleagues in shaping the experiences our customers expect of us in the future,” says Anne Mette Toftegaard.

Anne Mette Toftegaard will take up the position with Alm. Brand on 1 October 2022.

“I’m looking very much forward to working with Anne Mette Toftegaard, who in addition to filling the role of Deputy CEO and member of the Management Board, will also become responsible for a part of our business. And I look forward to providing information on the future group and management structure when we finalise the combination with Codan,” says CEO Rasmus Werner Nielsen.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:

Senior Media Adviser
Jacob Bülow Hansen
Mobile no. +45 28 94 27 40

