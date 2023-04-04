U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,155.25
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,790.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,261.25
    -8.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.89
    +0.47 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.10
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0924
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.55
    -0.15 (-0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2431
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6390
    +0.2190 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,110.40
    +312.05 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.88
    +12.45 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,720.89
    +47.89 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,287.42
    +99.27 (+0.35%)
     

Alm. Brand A/S – Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2023

ALM Brand A/S
ALM Brand A/S
ALM Brand A/S

Alm. Brand A/S – Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2023

With reference to the information obligations for issuers of listed securities on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S we attach the notice and the agenda of the annual general meeting and the complete proposals for the annual general meeting to be held on Wednesday, 26 April 2023.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations                Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mads Thinggaard                 Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Attachments