U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,380.75
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,851.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,207.50
    -31.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.90
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.49
    +4.89 (+4.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.40
    +12.10 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    +0.30 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1096
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.53
    -2.79 (-8.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3385
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6780
    +0.1580 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,404.49
    -765.40 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.20
    -22.33 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.46
    +22.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Alm. Brand A/S Annual Report 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALM Brand A/S
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ABDBY
ALM Brand A/S
ALM Brand A/S


Announcement no. 6/2022

Annual Report 2021

Alm. Brand released its preliminary statement of financial results for 2021 on 10 February 2022.

Please find attached the Group’s Annual Report for 2021.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

First Vice President, Investor Relations Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:

Head of Media Relations
Maria Lindeberg
Mobile no. +45 2499 8455

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling on a Disappointing Forecast. The CEO Has an Explanation.

    The data-software firm projected fiscal 2023 results that were below Wall Street’s estimates. CEO Frank Slootman explains why.

  • Alibaba: The Long-Term Opportunity Remains, Says Top Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is already having ramifications for the current world order and will resonate far beyond the region. Apart from the geopolitical implications - finance, trade and commerce will all feel the impact. Will Alibaba (BABA) feel it too? After all, Russia is Alibaba's AliExpress segment’s largest market. Maybe so, but given business conducted on AliExpress Russia does not get consolidated in Alibaba’s results, Baird's Colin Sebastian thinks exposure to Russia/Ukraine is

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    London traders are dumping shares in response to the sanctions punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBlinken to Travel to Baltics, Poland This Week: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, whi

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubResignati

  • Russian central bank, sovereign fund may hold $140 billion in Chinese bonds - ANZ

    Russia's central bank and sovereign wealth fund may account for nearly a quarter of foreign holdings of Chinese bonds, analysts at ANZ Research calculated, potentially offering shelter from Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia's financial markets have been thrown into turmoil by sanctions imposed over the invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. In a note this week, ANZ economists and strategists said they estimate yuan bond holdings of Russia's central bank and the Russian National Wealth Fund at $80 billion and $60 billion, respectively.

  • Plug Power doubles workforce in race to add factories, hydrogen plants around the world

    "If you look at what is going on in Ukraine at the moment and you look at the energy security issues and you couple that with people wanting to reduce their [carbon] footprint, I even think this could go faster," says Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh.

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and welcome to C3 AI's earnings call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended January 31, '22. My name is Paul Phillips, and I'm the vice president of investor relations. With me on the call today is Tom Siebel, chairman and chief executive officer.

  • Paysafe Stock Soared Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) investors pushed the payment processing company's share price up 10% Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Investors were no doubt pleased that the company reported fourth-quarter sales that beat the company's own revenue guidance and outpaced Wall Street's expectations. Revenue was flat year over year at $371.7 million but beat management's own guidance of $365 million for the quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of $357.4 million.

  • Gazprom, Lukoil and Sberbank are now penny stocks as Russian companies collapse in London

    Russian natural gas giant Gazprom, oil producer Lukoil and leading bank Sberbank are all penny stocks based on their trading on the London Stock Exchange, as the local market was shut for a third day.

  • Why Ford Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) popped 8.4% on Wednesday after the auto giant revealed its new growth strategy. Ford will split its business in two. One will focus on expanding its production of electric vehicles (EVs), while the other will house its legacy automotive manufacturing operations.

  • Earnings: Okta posts narrower-than-expected losses, Snowflake reports slowing revenue growth

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on&nbsp;earnings results for Okta and Snowflake.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Catching Fire Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up by 4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The drugmaker's stock is rising today in response to two separate catalysts. First up, President Joe Biden's Test to Treat initiative, announced during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, ought to be a boon for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.

  • Snowflake Stock Plunges On Fiscal 2023 Revenue Growth Guidance

    Snowflake stock plunged Wednesday on disappointing revenue guidance. The software maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss while revenue topped views.