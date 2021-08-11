U.S. markets open in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.50
    -8.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,109.00
    -46.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,008.50
    -36.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.40
    -6.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.52
    +0.23 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.20
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1712
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.09
    +0.37 (+2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7600
    +0.2200 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,403.14
    +857.07 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,154.06
    +911.39 (+375.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,171.88
    +10.84 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Alm. Brand A/S – Extraordinary General Meeting on 2 September 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALM Brand A/S
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


Announcement no. 18/2021

Alm. Brand A/S – Extraordinary General Meeting on 2 September 2021

With reference to the information obligations for issuers of listed securities on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S we attach the notice and the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting and the complete proposals for the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 2 September 2021.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 11%

    Less than 24 hours after The Wall Street Journal confirmed, in its Monday edition, that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will indeed raise the ticket price for rides on its spaceplane to $450,000 a seat, shares of the space tourism pioneer are plunging 11.1% as of 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. After all, Virgin Galactic itself first announced this price increase on Friday, and investors seemed pretty happy about it at the time. With Virgin Galactic's share price climbing both Friday and Monday, the early read on the company's move appeared to be that demand for space tourism flights was looking so strong that Virgin Galactic had plenty of pricing power, and plenty of room to raise prices to satisfy the demand.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 11th, 2021

    Following Bitcoin’s pullback on Tuesday, a Bitcoin move back through to $46,000 levels would be needed to support the broader crypto market.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 10th, 2021

    Following Monday’s rally, steering clear of the day’s pivot levels would deliver further upside for the majors on the day.

  • Vestas Cuts Revenue Outlook as Commodities Cost Surge Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- Vestas Wind System A/S cut its full-year guidance as supply chain disruptions and rising costs are set to persist, dragging on the steel-intensive wind-turbine business throughout the year.The guidance revision is a sign that the industry that continued to have strong sales throughout the pandemic will have a more difficult time weathering this year’s boom in the prices of metals essential for the wind industry. Vestas posted revenue and earnings for the second quarter that were b

  • I Want to See a Bit More Bottoming Price Action on LyondellBasell

    During Thursday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, one caller asked Jim Cramer about LyondellBasell : "It trades for just five times earnings, yet yields 4.7%," and Cramer called that stock "an incredible bargain.

  • Why the Russell 2000 Has Been Tracking With Economic Sentiment

    In the time since the pandemic took hold in the United States, the Russell 2000 has looked like a barometer for economic confidence.

  • Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

    As the world’s most exciting oil play continues to post stellar results, we had a chance to speak with the man behind the project

  • Inflation risk or profit engine? High car prices are both

    Early this year, Brian Benstock, a Honda and Acura dealer in New York City, convinced his banker it would be smart to buy more vehicles than he could fit onto his parking lot. Rising prices for vehicles and other goods are a problem for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Why NGL Energy Partners Plunged 15% Today Despite Higher Oil Prices

    NGL Energy delivered stupendous growth on its top line as crude oil prices rallied, but the market wasn't impressed. NGL Energy's water solutions segment – also its largest -- was the star performer, as the company processed nearly 1.7 million barrels of water per day, up 22% year over year thanks to higher production. NGL Energy is a diversified midstream energy partnership that transports, recycles, and disposes "produced water," which is the water produced as a byproduct of oil and gas extraction.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Smarter Wireless Earphones Boost Apple?

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Oyu Tolgoi review raises doubts over Rio Tinto stance on cost overruns

    The review "raises certain questions in relation to the project management process" around the cost blowout and delay, Turquoise Hill said. "Rio Tinto will engage with the OT (Oyu Tolgoi) Board as soon as we have had the opportunity to review the report in detail," Australia's Rio Tinto said in an emailed statement. Rio owns 51% of Turquoise Hill, which owns 66% of the Oyu Tolgoi mine.

  • Supply chain issues causing ‘unprecedented’ non-recession inventory slump: JPM

    Bottlenecks in US supply chains have led to the steepest non-recession decline in inventory in the past 20 years.

  • Delivery Hero to expand in Germany after Berlin return

    Delivery Hero said on Tuesday it would roll out its food and grocery delivery services in more German cities this autumn, heating up competition in the home market it quit three years ago to focus on Asia. The group founded a decade ago now spans around 50 countries but exited its home city of Berlin in 2018 when CEO Niklas Ostberg sold its German operations to Just Eat Takeaway for $1.1 billion. Ostberg announced a Berlin relaunch in May and, with its food delivery and quick commerce markets now up and running in four districts of the capital, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich will follow this autumn.

  • How the infrastructure bill will impact the construction industry

    Tooey Courtemanche, Procore CEO, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impact of Biden's infratructure bill on the construction industry.&nbsp;

  • Tyson Scrambles to Regain Chicken Profit as New Competitor Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc., the top poultry producer in the U.S., is racing to get its chicken unit back on track as a new, formidable competitor emerges.The third and sixth biggest U.S. chicken companies, Sanderson Farms Inc. and Wayne Farms Inc., are combining in a $4.53 billion deal, according to a statement Monday from buyers Cargill Inc. and Continental Grain Co. The deal comes as Tyson’s chicken unit posted a loss in its third quarter amid a series of headaches including high feed pri

  • Beginner’s Guide to Natural Gas Investing

    Natural gas investing is a bet on the prospects of the oil and gas energy sector. The industrial and manufacturing sectors use natural gas for a variety of applications, including residential heating and cooling, buses and cars powered by natural … Continue reading → The post Beginner’s Guide to Natural Gas Investing appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Stock Is Radically Transforming a Multitrillion-Dollar Industry

    As the restaurant industry evolves into "ghost kitchens" and more people order food online, one tiny company is leading the way.

  • Athersys (ATHX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    If you do not have the copy of the press release issued at the close of market, it is available on the Athersys' website at athersys.com. In our call today, I will share an overview and some details of our recent corporate business and operational activities.

  • Analyst Report: PG&E Corporation

    PG&E is a holding company whose main subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric, a regulated utility operating in Central and Northern California that serves 5.3 million electricity customers and 4.4 million gas customers in 47 of the state's 58 counties. PG&E operated under bankruptcy court supervision between January 2019 and June 2020. In 2004, PG&E sold its unregulated assets as part of an earlier postbankruptcy reorganization.