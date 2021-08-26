Alm. Brand A/S - Major shareholder announcement

Announcement no. 25/2021



Major shareholder announcement

Alm. Brand A/S hereby announces that the company has received a major shareholder announcement in accordance with Part 7 of Consolidated Act no. 1767 of 27 November 2020 on capital markets, as amended (the “Capital Markets Act”). As prescribed by section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, the announcement is inserted below:

In accordance with section 38 of the Capital Markets Act and section 55 of Consolidated Act no. 763 of 23 July 2019 on public and private limited companies, as amended (the “Companies Act”), Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba (CVR no. 26663660, Copenhagen) hereby inform Alm. Brand A/S that Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba will hold 68,716,284 shares with a nominal value DKK 10 each, equivalent to 44.6% of the total share capital and the total number of voting rights in Alm. Brand A/S. The change in the number of shares and voting rights held by Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba is due to a sale of 21,000,000 shares at a price of 43.50, equivalent to approximate gross proceeds of DKK 914 million, which is expected to close on 30 August 2021 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Prior to completion of the sale, Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba held a total of 89,716,284 shares with a nominal value of DKK 10 each, equivalent to about 58% of the share capital and voting rights in Alm. Brand A/S.

Alm. Brand A/S will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

