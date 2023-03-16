ALM Brand A/S

Rasmus Werner Nielsen to focus on Alm. Brand Group



Concurrently with serving as CEO of Alm. Brand Group, Rasmus Werner Nielsen has also served as managing director of Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba (the “Association”).

The Association has now appointed Tue Klitgaard Christensen as its new managing director effective from 1 April 2023, on which date he will be taking over the reins from Rasmus Werner Nielsen, see the enclosed press release.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations Senior Investor Relations Officer

Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:

Head of Media Relations

Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen

Mobile no. +45 2218 5711

