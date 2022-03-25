U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Announces the Launch of Alma TED™ and the Company's Professional Skincare Line for the U.S. Market

·3 min read

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, a global leader in the energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions industry, announced the commercial launch of two game-changing additions to Alma's U.S. portfolio of products this year:

Visible results after as little as two treatments. Photo courtesy of Lady Dy, MD, FAAD

  • Alma TED1, an Ultrasound-based system with a propriety Tip engineered with Impact Delivery™ that offers a non-invasive, non-traumatic option to address the market's growing hair loss concerns

  • CBD+ Professional Skincare Solution™, the first professional skincare solution that combines the scientific benefits of full-spectrum CBD, shown to visibly reduce redness and calm the appearance of stressed skin, with clinically proven cosmetic ingredients to visibly rebalance the skin back to a natural, healthy state

Our expansion into new market segments…remains focused on providing…meaningful solutions. -Keith Adams, Pres., Alma, NA

Alma TED and CBD+ Professional Skincare Solution will be launched at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting on March 25 – 27, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.

The American Hair Loss Association estimated that more than 80 million men and women are suffering from hair loss concerns in the US2 with a 400% increase in patient demand since the pandemic3. "Hair loss is a debilitating concern that can impact the quality of life for both men and women, especially for my younger patients," said Shraddha Desai, MD, a dermatologist at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, Illinois. "While we have effective prescription medications, over-the-counter supplements, and at-home topical applications, our in-office treatment solutions have been limited and more invasive, such as PRP." Lady Dy, MD, a dermatologist at the Dy Dermatology Center in Glenview, Illinois, who treats over three hundred hair loss patients a month, comments, "Hair loss is a traumatic experience for patients. These patients are hypersensitive to retaining their existing hair and anxious to regain their fuller head of hair back." Dr. Dy has incorporated Alma TED into many of her treatment plans because her Alma TED patients are showing higher compliance and satisfaction. "Alma TED is not only a comfortable treatment, but my patients are noticing results as early as three weeks. Patients find the treatment soothing and enjoyable, which is a huge breakthrough for this treatment category."

CBD+ Professional Skincare Solution, consisting of ten unique skincare products, represents the first commercial brand and expansion into the U.S. market for Alma under its parent Company, Sisram Medical. "Sisram Medical's infrastructure supports a synergistic ecosystem of products and services to capture more domains and market segments within the consumers' wellness routine," said Lior Dayan, Chief Executive Officer of Sisram Medical and Alma. "Sisram brands operate as independent business lines. Bearing the Sisram seal of Medical Grade Wellness represents years of expertise, knowledge, and commitment to the highest medical grade standards – we're excited to introduce Sisram Medical to the U.S. market with our first U.S. brand that's aligned with our vision and strategy."

"This will be a pinnacle year for Alma's North America operations as we continue to dominate and expand our market share within our industry," said Keith Adams, President of Alma, North America. "Our expansion into new market segments and services like Alma TED and CBD+ Professional Skincare Solution remains focused on providing the market and our customers with meaningful solutions that will improve patient care."

1 Class 1 medical device. Pending FDA clearance.
2 https://www.yahoo.com/now/hair-loss-treatment-products-market-105400356.html
3 https://katiecouric.com/health/best-hair-loss-treatment-women-men/

About Alma
Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma, and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments. For more information, visit the company's website: http://www.almainc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alma-a-sisram-medical-company-announces-the-launch-of-alma-ted-and-the-companys-professional-skincare-line-for-the-us-market-301510474.html

SOURCE Alma, Inc.

