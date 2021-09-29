U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,359.46
    +6.83 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,390.72
    +90.73 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.44
    -34.24 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.31
    -4.47 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.65
    -0.64 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.70
    -11.80 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.97 (-4.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0089 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3426
    -0.0114 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9890
    +0.5090 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,015.87
    -793.93 (-1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.04
    -32.60 (-3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Almadex Closes Sale of 2.0% NSR on Elk Property

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Almadex Minerals Ltd.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almadex Minerals Ltd. and its 100% owned subsidiary Almadex Royalties Limited, (collectively "Almadex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: “DEX”) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced sale of its 2% net smelter return royalty on the Elk Property to Star Royalties Ltd. (“Star Royalties”) (TSXV: STRR, OTCQX: STRFF), as further described in the Company’s press release of September 28, 2021.

Almadex currently has approximately CAD$16.5 million in cash and holds approximately 2.3% of the issued and outstanding shares of Star Royalties, not including the share purchase warrants, in addition to a mineral asset portfolio consisting of numerous exploration projects and NSR royalties in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. The Company intends to use its cash position to continue growing the business through generative exploration and in some cases prospect drilling of more advanced assets in its portfolio.

J. Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Almadex commented, "Almadex is now in an excellent position to advance our mineral asset base at minimal dilution to shareholders. The sale of the Elk property royalty surfaces some of the value of our large latent royalty portfolio and enables us to focus on our core strength of mineral exploration. Our exploration activities over the years have generated meaningful discoveries and resulted in royalty creation and equity holdings in partner companies. We have a number of quality targets which we intend to advance ourselves or in partnership with others, as well as several other properties being advanced by option partners. We look forward to reporting to shareholders on the progress at many of these properties over the coming months."

About Almadex
Almadex Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that holds a large mineral portfolio consisting of projects and NSR royalties in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. This portfolio is the direct result of many years of prospecting and deal-making by Almadex's management team. The Company owns a number of portable diamond drill rigs, enabling it to conduct cost effective first pass exploration drilling in house.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“J. Duane Poliquin”

J. Duane Poliquin, Chairman
Almadex Minerals Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within it, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements in this news release relating to the Company include, among other things, the Company’s planned use of the sale proceeds from the sale of the net smelter return royalty on the Elk Property; the Company’s future exploration activities; and the Company’s ability to advance exploration activities on other properties in its portfolio. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, permitting, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:
Almadex Minerals Ltd.
Tel. 604.689.7644
Email: info@almadexminerals.com
http://www.almadexminerals.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • Why Pinterest, Square, and Lemonade Stocks Took a Hit on Wednesday

    Many growth stocks, however, fell even more. Three notable growth stocks that declined several percentage points or more were visual search and media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), financial technology company Square (NYSE: SQ), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND). At about 1 p.m. EDT, shares of Pinterest, Square, and Lemonade were down about 2.2%, 2.5%, and 2.9%, respectively.

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) just hit a new milestone at the same time that news came out of another upstart EV maker in the U.S. getting ready to jump in the game. With headlines about EV expansion swirling, Nio's American depositary shares are moving higher today.

  • Micron and ASML warn of supply chain problems for semiconductors

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the latest supply chain concerns from the top names in semiconductors.&nbsp;

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Soared 40% Today

    After barely making one debt payment last week, and apparently missing another, China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F) got a reprieve Wednesday -- even as rumors swirled that the company may have missed a third payment today. As Reuters reports today, at least "some" of Evergrande's bondholders say they have not yet received their coupon payments on $47.5 million in interest due from Evergrande Wednesday. Now, that sounds like bad news, but here's the thing: Quoting "sources," Reuters also says (and other media outlets confirm) that Evergrande has reached a deal to sell to state-owned Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group a 1.75 billion-share stake that Evergrande holds in Shengjing Bank.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are moving 2.7% higher in morning trading Wednesday on no specific news to the company. The move may spring from the idea that the so-called "apes" backing AMC could be vindicated in their beliefs that big-money interests have been conspiring against meme stocks. Investors are suing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and various market makers, including Citadel Securities, over the role they played in suppressing trading in shares of AMC, GameStop (NYSE: GME), and other meme stocks.

  • 1 Reason the Market Is Not Keen on Peloton Stock

    A onetime market darling in 2020, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock is not getting much love lately. There could be a longer-run structural headwind that is keeping Peloton's stock grounded. Although the company earns subscription revenue, the majority of its sales come from long-lasting exercise machines, and here's why that could put investors on pause.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood sells $270 million in Tesla shares

    Cathie Wood has sold $270 million in Tesla amid the tech sector selloff. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the details.

  • 1 Stock I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

    LendingClub's purchase of Radius Bank earlier this year is already paying off. Here's what I'm most excited about.

  • China Crackdown is Crushing These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that the China crackdown is crushing. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to China Crackdown is Crushing These 5 Stocks. In the past few months, the Chinese government has moved to tighten control over dual listed companies operating from the […]

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) Upside Potential May be Limited in the Medium Term

    The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been going through a correction for the last two months. There has been a lot of attention on the stock recently in anticipation of a resumption of the bullish trend - although an initial breakout was derailed by yesterday’s market wide selloff.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Leading Wednesday's Market Rebound

    Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) announced a big strategic shift that could have huge implications for its business going forward. Meanwhile, Boeing (NYSE: BA) appears to be taking steps to shore itself up even in the face of ongoing challenges for its airline customers. Shares of Dollar Tree jumped more than 16% on Wednesday.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • What GE's Latest Deal Means for Investors

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) announcement last week that it would buy advanced surgical visualization company BK Medical for $1.45 billion in cash would almost have been an afterthought for GE a decade ago. The deal marks the largest acquisition by CEO Larry Culp, a leader noted for his ability to acquire businesses, and it should give investors confidence in the company's future. BK Medical produces imaging and surgical navigation technology used in surgeries and ultrasound urology.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Despite a lot of headlines, infrastructure has gotten the short end of the stick recently. In the past five years, the S&P 500 index has outpaced the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (NYSEMKT: IFRA) nearly two to one. Infrastructure was a common topic during the Trump administration.

  • Analysts are Raising Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are raising price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Raising Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. Last week, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told reporters in New York that the US economy was […]

  • IBM Spills Details on Kyndryl Spinoff. What You Need to Know.

    IBM expects to distribute at least 80.1% of the new company's shares to current holders, with IBM retaining the rest for resale within the first 12 months after completion of the spinoff.