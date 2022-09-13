U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.75
    +29.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,597.00
    +211.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,834.00
    +93.25 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,928.20
    +14.60 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.96
    +1.18 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.50
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0180
    +0.0059 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +0.94 (+4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1731
    +0.0049 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0940
    -0.7060 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,573.82
    +279.94 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.65
    +14.50 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,506.59
    +33.56 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Almadex Reports Successful Site Visit and Sampling Program and Discusses Historic Drilling Results from the Logan Zn/Ag Project in Yukon Territory

Almadex Minerals Ltd.
·8 min read
Almadex Minerals Ltd.
Almadex Minerals Ltd.

Logan Zinc Silver Property, Yukon Territory

Claims and selected historic drill results
Claims and selected historic drill results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almadex Minerals Ltd. (“Almadex” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: “DEX”) is pleased to announce that a site visit by an independent geological team to the 100% owned Logan Zinc, Silver project (“Logan”, or the “Project”) has been completed. Also discussed below are early findings of an ongoing compilation of historical exploration data on the Project, which is located on the traditional territory of the Ross River Dena Council and Liard First Nation in the Yukon Territory, Canada (Figure 1).

J. Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Almadex commented, “Completing a site visit and conducting check sampling is the first step towards preparation of a current mineral resource estimate for the Logan project. Having initiated an in-depth review of a data set of past work on the property, we are now able to begin planning for future exploration. This summer was focussed on compilation work, the completed QP site visit and reaching out to stakeholders. We look forward to reporting on our progress on these efforts in the coming months.”

The historic core was identified on site and select intervals have been re-sampled, and a suite of samples for specific gravity (density) determination have been collected to verify the historic drilling results with the aim of producing a current mineral resource estimate in 2022. In total 232 verification samples were collected from representative mineralized intercepts geographically separated across the deposit (including 15% QA/QC duplicate, standard and blank samples) comprising 231 metres of half drill core from three separate holes from the 1986, 1987 and 1998 historical drill campaigns. The Company continues to review the technical information from past work programs in order to plan future exploration programs. As shown in Figure 1, key historic drill intercepts that were included in the historic resource estimate include:

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Zinc (%)

Silver (g/t)

86-L-6 (-60/144az)

3.05

70.35

67.30

7.2

36.3

including

3.05

13.75

10.70

12.8

72.8

including

50.75

70.35

19.60

14.2

57.7

87-L-25 (-60/144az)

88.00

209.00

121.00

4.4

12.7

including

196.00

209.00

13.00

11.4

17.8

87-L-33 (-60/144az)

30.00

72.00

42.00

6.9

45.8

87-L-49 (-60/144az)

23.00

148.00

125.00

4.6

21.4

including

112.00

148.00

36.00

8.0

24.4

87-L-51 (-60/140az)

41.00

118.00

77.00

5.9

25.0

including

41.00

69.00

28.00

9.0

43.3

88-L-100 (-60/150az)

201.00

252.00

51.00

7.1

14.1

True widths for the historic drilling results quoted in this release are approximately 80-90% of the interval reported.

Logan Project Details and Historic Mineral Resource Estimate

The Logan Project is located 108 km northwest of Watson Lake in south central Yukon. The Project consists of 156 contiguous quartz mining claims located in the Watson Lake Mining District, covering over 3,200 hectares. The Project is located on the traditional territory of the Ross River Dena Council and Liard First Nation, 38 km north of the Alaska Highway. Access for past major work programs was facilitated with a 52 km long winter road from the Alaska Highway. In 1987, a 700 m long by 20 m wide gravel airstrip was established on the Property; future use of the airstrip would require surface re-levelling, but small, short runway aircraft may be able to land at this time. The winter road permit was not renewed past 2009 and re-opening the road would require further permitting. Currently, the Project can be accessed via helicopter.

According to historic reports, Logan contains a zinc-silver deposit consisting of fracture and vein hosted zinc-silver mineralization within a granitic intrusion. The Main Zone occurs along an 8,000m long NE-trending fault-related structure. The Main Zone is tabular, dips 70 degrees to the NW, extends for 1,100m along strike, varies from 50m to 150m in width, and has been traced to depths of 275m and remains open. The mineralization is up to 90 metres thick in relatively gentle terrain and minimal overburden, making it attractive for open pit mining. Limited historic sampling indicated the presence of tin enrichment associated with the zinc mineralisation. The samples collected will be analysed for a complete suite of elements.

Wardrop, a Tetra Tech Company (Tetra Tech) was retained by a former operator to prepare a Technical Report, including an historical mineral resource estimate, on the Logan Property in 2012. The 2012 Tetra Tech Technical Report is treated as a historical mineral resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and Almadex is not treating this historical estimate as current mineral resources.

Table 1: Logan Main Zone Deposit Historical Inferred Resource Estimate – (Tetra Tech 2012)

Zn Cut-off

Volume (m3) > Cut-off

Tonnes > Cut-off

Grade > Cut-off

 

Zn Grade (%)

Ag Grade (pm)

 

 

0.5

19,369,095

57,138,829

2.25

10.6

 

1

14,462,266

42,663,685

2.76

12.89

 

2

7,830,622

23,100,336

3.88

17.45

 

3

4,832,848

14,256,903

4.77

20.82

 

4

2,882,300

8,502,785

5.65

23.76

 

5

1,575,225

4,646,915

6.64

25.7

 

7

457,511

1,349,657

8.74

31.52

 

At a 1% zinc cut-off grade, the Logan Main Zone was estimated to contain 42.7 Mt at an average grade of 2.76% zinc and 12.89 ppm silver1,2.

Table 1 above illustrates the sensitivity of the historical mineral resource estimate to different cut-off grades for a potential open-pit operation scenario with reasonable outlook for economic extraction. The reader is cautioned that the figures provided in the above table, other than those relating to the 1.0% base case cut-off, should not be interpreted as a statement of historical or current mineral resources. Quantities and estimated grades for different cut-off grades are presented for the sole purpose of demonstrating the sensitivity of the historical resource model to the choice of a specific cut-off grade.

Next Steps

Almadex is now focused on preparing an updated mineral resource estimate and continued data review. As noted above, Almadex recognizes and respects the Ross River Dena Council and Liard First Nation as traditional owners of the area within which the Project is located.

Methodology and QA/QC

Drill core from the 1986 through 1988 Logan Drill campaigns were submitted to Bondar-Clegg analytical laboratories in Vancouver (Bondar-Clegg was acquired by ALS-Chemex, now ALS Canada Ltd., in 2001,). Preparation of samples for assaying is assumed to have involved crushing, grinding, and pulverization to produce pulps for analysis via hot aqua-regia digestion and Atomic Absorption (AA) determination of zinc and silver values. The drilling pre-dated the implementation of NI 43-101 and QA/QC programs were not common at that time, however, select independent check sampling conducted during 2012 by Wardrop, Tetra Tech revealed good agreement between original and re-sampled drill core.

Qualified Persons and Technical Detail of Historic Resource

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) and Alfonso Rodriquez, M.Sc. P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant and Senior Geologist, of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and are independent “Qualified Persons” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle and Mr. Rodriguez verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

About Almadex

Almadex Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that holds a large mineral portfolio consisting of exploration projects and NSR royalties in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. This portfolio is the direct result of many years of prospecting and deal-making by Almadex’s management team. The Company remains focussed on grassroots exploration, acquisition and drilling mineral projects on its own and in partnership with others, with the goal of creating new mineral resources and royalty holdings. The Company owns several portable diamond drill rigs, enabling it to conduct cost effective first pass exploration drilling in house.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“J. Duane Poliquin”

J. Duane Poliquin, Chairman
Almadex Minerals Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within it, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements in this news release relating to the Company include, among other things, the planned data review, the preparation of an updated mineral resource estimate, stakeholder mapping and stakeholder development. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, permitting, continued availability of capital and financing, equipment availability, relationships with third-party clientele and their willingness or ability to continue to use the Company’s drills for exploration, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Almadex Minerals Ltd.
Tel. 604.689.7644
Email: info@almadexminerals.com
http://www.almadexminerals.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce6b69a3-7037-4033-80a7-21f57121add2

1 Harder, M. P.Geo. and O’Brien, M. Msc., Pr.Sci.Nat., FGSSA, FAusIMM, MSAIMM (2012) NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Logan Property, Yukon prepared for Yukon Zinc Corp., Effective Date May 30, 2012, Wardrop, Tetra Tech, pp. 95
2 See Almadex Minerals Ltd. news release dated May 26, 2022


Recommended Stories

  • Orea Obtains Approval of French Sanctions Authorities for Acquisition of 100% of 5 million Ounce Montagne d'Or Gold Deposit

    Orea Mining Corp. ("Orea") (TSX: OREA) (OTCQB: OREAF) (FSE: 3CG) is pleased to report that the French government ministry responsible for overseeing matters related to Russian sanctions, has approved the proposed transaction with Nord Gold plc ("Nordgold"), whereby Orea is acquiring Nordgold's 55.01% interest (for a total of 100%) in the Montagne d'Or joint-venture company in French Guiana, France. Montagne d'Or is a permitting stage, 5-million-ounce open pit gold mine development project with g

  • Disconnected and 'dehumanized': How thousands across Phoenix survive without running water

    Without water service, some rely on gallon jugs. Some shower at truck stops or campgrounds. Unhoused people hunt for open rest rooms.

  • Jackson mayor says federal funding 'insufficient' to address city's water infrastructure

    Jackson, Mississippi Mayor Chokwe Lumumba says federal funding allocated to the city as part of the American Rescue Plan is "insufficient" to address the city's water infrastructure.

  • 100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point

    The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem. The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado. In fact, first sliced up 100 years ago in a document known as the Colorado River Compact, the calculation of who gets what amount of that water may never have been balanced.

  • In Mexico's dry north, Colorado River adds to uncertainty

    When Gilbert Quintana, a farmer in the Mexicali Valley, learned he would soon lose 15% of his water supply, he did what he's done before in a pinch: buy water from other growers in northern Mexico. The water used to irrigate his 2,000 acres of (800 hectares) of Brussel sprouts, green onions, and lettuce comes from the over-tapped Colorado River, which a megadrought in the American West due in part to climate change is rapidly depleting. Buying water from other farmers is often the only way to grow the same acreage anymore, Quintana said, “but it's short term.”

  • Credit Suisse exec: Swiss bank not main focus for cost savings

    Credit Suisse's Swiss unit has become more efficient and growth focused in recent years and will thus be hit less by restructuring and cost savings than other parts of the bank, its head said in a media interview published on Tuesday. "We will also make some cuts within the broader cost savings programme, but overall we are not top of the list of priorities for adjustments," he said. Reuters reported earlier this month that around 5,000 jobs could be cut at Credit Suisse as part of a cost reduction drive.

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch: Private Valuations Fall Amid Bear Market

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • Investment Giant KKR Puts Portion of Private Equity Fund on Avalanche Blockchain

    American investment firm KKR has made its Health Care Strategic Growth Fund available on the Avalanche blockchain.

  • Morgan Stanley, UBS Analysts Cut Oil Outlooks on Recession Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Mounting fears of recessions in major economies as well as China’s inability to throw off its virus shackles have oil analysts slashing their price forecasts for the rest of this year.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut S

  • Oracle Stock Rises. Sales Topped Guidance but Profits Missed.

    Revenue edged out guidance, but profits fell short of the company’s target, largely due to the strength of the U.S. dollar against foreign currencies. For the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, Oracle (ticker: ORCL) posted revenue of $11.4 billion, up 18%, or up 23% when adjusted for currency.

  • Not So Great Expectations: The Risk to Dimming Views on Earnings

    Let's take a sober look at what's likely for the rest of the year and what it means for investors.

  • Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage. "If I have to get up early, and I think 'Oh, I should hold off on drinking,' then I go for a non-alcohol drink to get a sense of alcohol when I'm drinking alone," Okamoto, 22, said at a Tokyo restaurant. The effect has been especially pronounced in Japan, where the population is shrinking and younger people drink far less than in previous decades.

  • Nio Stock A Buy? 'Top China EV Pick' Eyes New Buy Point As Models, Markets Ramp Up

    The Chinese EV startup sees deliveries recovering. Here's what NIO earnings and chart say about buying Nio stock now.

  • Tonic maker Fevertree's half-year profit dips on cost pressures

    The London-based company also said availability of glass will be restricted in the second half the year and is expected to hurt revenue. "Labour shortages at our East Coast bottler in the U.S. have impacted our ramp up," Fevertree said. The company said it was working with suppliers to secure its glass requirements for 2023.

  • 3 Stocks To Watch In Today's Stock Market, Including Dow Jones Energy Giant Chevron

    Among the top stocks to buy and watch, Dow Jones energy giant Chevron is approaching a new buy point in today's stock market rally.

  • Analysts cut 12-month earnings forecasts for Asian corporates on lower manufacturing

    According to Refinitiv data, Asia's large and mid-cap companies' forward 12-month earnings estimates have been cut by 2.8% over the past month. South Korean and Taiwanese companies led the earnings downgrades in the region over the past month, as they faced cuts of 5.5% and 3.5%, respectively.

  • HSBC eyes resuming buybacks in second half of 2023

    LONDON (Reuters) -HSBC is likely to resume share buybacks in the second half of next year, its Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said on Monday, as the bank looks to boost payouts to investors having curbed them at regulators' behest during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank earlier this year said buybacks would be unlikely in 2022, but said it would resume return of excess capital over what was required to execute its strategy in future years. "Fundamentally, our approach on distributions is to view dividends as the primary basis of returning capital to shareholders, and that we use buybacks to soak up surplus capital," Stevenson told investors at an event run by rival bank Barclays.

  • Hispanic American Business Congress – Bringing people and companies together around the world

    — The organization, founded 17 years ago in Spain, is consolidating its presence in the United States by connecting Hispanic companies and investors throughout the Americas and the Caribbean. —

  • Oracle Sales Top Expectations as Cloud Businesses Thrive

    Oracle sales topped expectations in the latest quarter, as its cloud businesses and integration of Cerner Corp. lifted results despite concerns about a slowdown among technology companies in response to economic uncertainty. The business-software giant said a stronger dollar compared with foreign currencies had a significant impact on its fiscal first-quarter results. Chief Executive Safra Catz said the company’s two cloud businesses now account for more than 30% of Oracle’s total revenue.

  • JPMorgan slashes EM corporate debt issuance forecast by a third

    Investment bank JPMorgan slashed its forecast for developing world corporate debt issuance by a third on Monday, the latest sign of the economic pressures poorer countries are now facing. The amount of bonds emerging market companies and governments have been able to sell this year has plunged as surging global borrowing costs have left many either unwilling or unable to tap the international markets. "The primary market remains subdued with little signs of pick-up, compelling us to revise down our 2022 (EM corporate) issuance forecast once more to $260 billion from $400 billion," JPMorgan analysts said in a research note.